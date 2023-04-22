The 2023 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics are scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 through Sunday, Sept. 24.
Online registration will open July 6 and close Aug. 24. A record number of individuals ages 50 to 100 participated in 2022.
“We are anticipating an even larger participation this year,” said NVSO chairman Herb Levitan.
The registration fee remains unchanged this year at $20 and covers an unlimited number of events. A few events require an additional fee due to the venue or special personnel or equipment required.
“A number of events need volunteers to assist the event director,” Levitan said.
Synchronized diving has been added to diving events, and advanced Sudoku has been added to traditional Sudoku. In addition, nine-hole par 3 golf has been added as a new event.
To participate in the Senior Olympics, persons must be 50 years of age by Dec. 31 and live in a sponsoring jurisdiction. Past participants will receive an email in June with detailed information.
Competitors are divided into age groups as well as often by gender. Gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded after each event.
The Senior Olympics is sponsored by the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax and Falls Church and the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Fauquier and Prince William.
BOX
How to register
Online: Visit www.nvso.us. The website also has results from 2022, photos, event rules and a list of events.
Need more information? Email nvso1982@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.