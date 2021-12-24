The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has tripled this week, reaching their highest level of the pandemic and exceeding the prior peak in January, according to new data Friday from the Virginia Department of Health.

The sharp rise in cases over the past week resembles the surges seen in South Africa, New York city and elsewhere where the Omicron variant has been spreading. The health department reports only three confirmed cases of Omicron in the region, but testing for variants takes several weeks.

Northern Virginia has again become the epicenter of COVID-19 in the state, accounting for 42.7% of all cases statewide over the past week, a level not seen since the first few months of the pandemic.

Robert Lazaro, executive director of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, which has coordinated the region's response to the pandemic, could not specify a reason for the recent surge, noting it would take a week or more to confirm the spread of Omicron here. However, he noted the region surpassed a milestone this week with over 2 million of its 2.3 million residents having received at least one dose of a vaccine.

He noted that 0.0047% of fully vaccinated persons in the region have died from COVID19, only 1% have had a breakthrough infection and only 0.01% have required hospitalization.

"Vaccines work, and it is critical that residents get their booster, first or second shot and mask up,” Lazaro added.

The Omicron variant is considered to be more transmissable than the Delta variant -- which was predominant in the late summer and early fall -- but initial reports are that cases are generally less severe.

To date that appears to be holding in Virginia. Statewide, hospitalizations rose just 12% this week and are 38.7% below the number on Christmas Eve 2020, even though statewide cases are 29.2% ahead of this time last year. As of Friday, 1,579 patients were hospitalized statewide for treatment of COVID-19.

Hospitalization numbers are not available specifically for Northern Virginia.

The number of new daily cases reported by the health department in Northern Virginia set a record high Friday of 3,827, surpassing the previous high of 3,678 on Jan. 17. The region's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 2,195, or 34.8% above the previous high average of 1,628.4 on Jan. 18.

Northern Virginia, which had fared better than other regions of the state in all the surges since the first COVID-19 cases in spring 2020, is now faring the worst by far, although all regions except the Southwest have seen sharp rises this week. The Central region is averaging 825 cases a day, the Northwest region 783.6, the Eastern 761 and the Southwest 571.

Northern Virginia's daily average is more than double the average on this date in 2020, before vaccines were available. The average has risen nearly 10-fold since hitting a trough on Nov. 5.

Fairfax County alone reported over 6,000 new cases this week, surpassing 100,000 since the pandemic began. About 1.1 million people live in the county.

Overall, Virginia reported its second highest daily number of new cases Friday, 8,756. The record daily number of cases is 9,917 on Jan. 17. The state's seven-day case average rose 86% this week to 5,135.1 as of Friday. That's the highest level since Jan. 23 and an increase of 310.9% from the fall low on Nov. 6. The statewide average is now 29.2% above the level on this date last year.

With the sharp rise in case numbers, diagnostic test positivity rates soared over the past week. The state's rate jumped from 8.6% to 11.3% and in many Northern Virginia localities the positivity rates nearly doubled. All Northern Virginia localities are above or just below the 10% level, at which health experts believe the virus is spreading without detection.

The state reported 211 new COVID-related deaths this week, the third straight weekly increase and the most since the week ending Nov. 5. Deaths are a trailing indicator because they often take several weeks to report and verify. Of this week's reported deaths, 16 were in Northern Virginia: seven in Prince William County, six in Fairfax County, and one apiece in Loudoun County, Fairfax City and Alexandria.

Nine new outbreaks were reported in Fairfax County this week, including two daycare/pre-kindergarten centers that reported more than four cases each:

Guidepost Montessori at Chantilly, 17 cases, reported to the health department on Dec. 15.

The Learning Experience in Chantilly, 14 cases, reported Dec. 17.

In Loudoun County, a new outbreak with 58 confirmed cases was reported at Providence Academy, a private school in Leesburg. That outbreak was reported to the health department Dec. 8. And Prince William County had one new outbreak with fewer than five cases.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17 and Dec. 18, 20,649 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 84 deaths. Statewide, 78,538 such infections had been reported, or about 13.2% of the 595,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.1 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 4 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day declined slightly this week to about 39,000. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March, but had fallen to about 12,000 a day in mid-summer.

As of Friday, over 13.83 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses have been administered to over 1.92 million Virginia residents. Over 217,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 30% of that age group.

Overall, 76.8% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 67.3% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Dec. 24)

Northern Virginia: 15,365 new cases (up from 5,152 prior week); 16 new deaths (up from 14 prior week)

Statewide: 35,946 new cases (up from 19,321 prior week); 211 new deaths (up from 188 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 187,162 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 151,298 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 256,872 cases, 2,651 deaths

Statewide: 1,049,336 cases, 15,294 deaths

Statewide Testing: 11.04 million PCR diagnostic tests (15.64 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 125 (including 14 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). One new cases was reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Dec. 24):

Hospitalizations: 1,579 (up from 1,403 on Dec. 17)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 381 (up from 336 on Dec. 17)

Patients Discharged: 75,953 (1,012 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.