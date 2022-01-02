Closures and delays are coming in as the region braces for the first snowstorm of the year.
--- Marine Corps Base Quantico is operating under Code Rode Monday, with the base closed for normal operation. Only "mission essential" personnel are expected to report to work. Personnel should contact their chain of command for specific guidance or direction.
--- Prince William County schools and offices are closed Code Red. There will be no school-age child care. Click here for more information.
--- Fairfax County public schools will be closed Monday, Jan. 3 with no virtual learning. All activities are canceled on school grounds and school-age child care centers are closed. Testing site updates will be available on our website.
--- Loudoun County schools will open on a two-hour delay Monday, Jan. 3. . "Because the weather forecast is uncertain at this time, this decision may change to a closure. If the status of Loudoun County Public Schools changes, staff and the public will be notified as soon as possible. Please check our website for specific program information to see how the delay could affect you."
--- Arlington County schools are closed and all activities on school grounds are canceled.
--- Fauquier County schools have made Monday a teacher workday. All offices will be closed.
--- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is closing all of its Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) on Monday due to expected inclement weather. Individuals with appointments will be notified of the cancellation and can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov to reschedule. VDH made the decision to close the centers located in Charlottesville, Chesterfield, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Newport News, Prince William, Richmond and Roanoke out of an abundance of caution for patients and staff, health officials said in a news release.
