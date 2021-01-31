The National Weather Service says snow is now changing over to a mix of freezing rain and sleet across much of the D.C. area, and will continue through Monday morning.
Another round of snow is expected during the day Monday into Tuesday as the low pressure system bringing the precipitation intensifies offshore.
The NWS Sterling forecast office reported the following snow totals early Sunday afternoon:
- Falls Church 2.4 inches
- Baileys Crossroads 2.2 inches
- Rosslyn 1.6 inches
- Reagan National 1.4 inches
- Arlington 1.4 inches
- Alexandria 2.0 inches
- Fredericksburg 4.3 inches
- Manassas 2.2 inches
- Culpeper County, Reva area, 6.2 inches
- Sterling Park 2 inches
- Lorton 2.2 inches
- Lincolnia 2.1 inches
- Reston 2 inches
- Chantilly 2 inches
- Herndon 2 inches
- Wolf Trap 1.9 inches
- Burke 1.9 inches
- Centreville 1.8 inches
- Fauquier County, Opal 4 inches
- Purcellville 3.2 inches
- Leesburg 2.8 inches
- Ashburn 2.6 inches
- Dulles International Airport 2.3 inches
- Independent Hill 2.5 inches
- Dale City 2.5 inches
- Triangle 2 inches
- Stafford County, Roseville 3.8 inches
- Stafford County, Ramoth 3.5 inches
- Aquia 3.5 inches
