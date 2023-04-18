Northern Virginia Soccer Club is looking to add a $1.5 million indoor field house complex to Hellwig Park in Independent Hill.
In an agreement with Prince William County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, the soccer club says it will put up private funding to build a 30,000-square-foot field house with artificial turf at the county park. The soccer club, which runs teams from age 4 to 19, will be responsible for design, permitting and construction of the facility, while the county will be responsible for its long-term maintenance.
In exchange for funding the complex, the club will get “priority-use scheduling” for the indoor turf field, which will remain under control of the county’s parks department.
The agreement was finalized in early April.
The park is already home to the club’s six home outdoor fields, including three turf fields for which the club split with the county between 2008 and 2013. According to a county staff report on the agreement, the field house will feature a 50x70-yard turf field for year-round use.
“Indoor fitness space” was a priority of the county’s 2019 needs assessment for its parks department.
“DPRT has a long-standing partnership with NVSC to provide youth soccer programming for thousands of Prince William County residents,” the staff report reads.
There is no timeline for construction in the county documents, and NVSC leadership could not be reached Monday by InsideNoVa.
(1) comment
Prince William county does not have a single soccer field that is for public use, permit only for the entire county. Maybe you should focus on access first instead of money.
