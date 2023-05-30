All five Northern Virginia spellers competing in this week's Scripps National Spelling Bee advanced to the third round Tuesday.
The spellers, including one of the youngest in the bee, 9-year-old Siya Sampath of Prince William County, were among 139 of the 231 competitors to advance through both of Tuesday's early rounds. The first round was a spelling round, and the second round required spellers to choose the correct definition of a word from three options.
A total of 59 spellers were eliminated in the first round, and another 34 were knocked out in the second round.
The third round of the bee was scheduled Tuesday evening, with quarterfinals and semifinals on Wednesday and the finals on Thursday evening.
Here's how the Northern Virginia spellers made it through the first two rounds:
- Sampath, a fourth-grader at J.W. Alvey Elementary School who won the Prince William Regional Spelling Bee, correctly spelled "aegrotat" and defined "legionnaire."
- Ruby Kadera, an eighth-grader at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington County, correctly spelled "sous vide" and defined "sacrosanct."
- Luke DiMaso, an eighth-grader at St. William of York Catholic School in Stafford County, correctly spelled "portugais" and defined "vanquish."
- Oviya Amalraj, a sixth-grader at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School in Loudoun County, correctly spelled "galatea" and defined "adieu."
- Charlotte Walsh, an eighth-grader at Compass Homeschool Enrichment in Fairfax County, correctly spelled "rescissible" and defined "vainglorious."
The National Spelling Bee is being held at Gaylord National Harbor in Maryland. Sampath is sponsored by InsideNoVa/Prince William and the Bel Air Woman's Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.