Thousands of students in Prince William County and around Northern Virginia walked out of school this week, part of organized protests against new policies on transgender students released by the Virginia Department of Education Sept. 16.
Dozens of walk-out demonstrations took place Tuesday, with several more following Wednesday, including one at Patriot High School in Nokesville.
At Patriot, Elliot Skelton told InsideNoVa that, as a fairly introverted student, he wouldn’t typically take on a lead organizing role. But the new policies, he said, went too far in targeting trans students like himself, potentially putting them in danger by forcing them to come out to parents even if their families wouldn’t be accepting.
“I’m in a place where I’m safe at home, my parents trust me and know me … But I still have friends who are younger than me and who have parents who are being difficult or where it’s just flat out dangerous for them to come out,” said Skelton, a senior at Patriot. “It was just upsetting to think of how careless the governor was being. Trans kids aren’t just pawns for making people agree with you more. We have lives and we matter. It was incredibly hurtful to see that.”
The protests were sparked by new “model policies” from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s education department making several changes to the way public schools in Virginia are supposed to treat transgender students or those who wish to go by different names or pronouns than what they were given at birth.
The policies – which school divisions around the state must comply with, under state law – dictate that students must have permission from parents or guardians to change their name and gender at school and that teachers cannot be compelled to use a student’s preferred pronouns or name if they feel that doing so “may be contrary to their personal or religious beliefs.”
Skelton said he knew he wasn’t cisgender (identifying as one’s birth sex) since middle school. He came out to his friends as trans as a freshman and then told his parents in 2020.
“I kind of lucked out with the pandemic timing, because I was able to come back and look different and most people couldn’t really put the pieces together,” Skelton said.
At Patriot, teachers and staff have been “incredibly respectful,” Skelton said. Students can, at times, be less so, but Skelton said he isn’t so worried about that. What he is worried about, however, is forcing kids to come out to their parents before they’re ready to do so.
“Trans youth already have higher rates of depression and suicidal thoughts. So outing them forcefully to their parents can heighten that risk to a deadly level,” he said. “
The new guidelines also say that “students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex, except to the extent that federal law otherwise requires.” They go on to cite Grimm v. Gloucester County School Board, in which the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that Gavin Grimm, a transgender student in Gloucester, had the right to use the boys bathroom in school.
Given the federal ruling that supersedes the education department policy, experts say that little should change in schools regarding bathroom use.
After the release of the new policies, Youngkin’s office defended the changes by saying they were meant to protect parental rights.
“The 2022 model policy posted delivers on the governor’s commitment to preserving parental rights and upholding the dignity and respect of all public school students,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement. “It is not under a school’s or the government’s purview to impose a set of particular ideological beliefs on all students. Key decisions rest, first and foremost, with the parents.”
But Fairfax High School’s Beatrice Stotz, who organized a walkout with Gay Straight Alliance, said the policies were targeting students like her and putting them at increased risk. The 18-year old senior came out as transgender in the spring and said her schoolmates have been fairly welcoming, but she doesn’t want to see the state move backward on issues of trans rights.
“I recognize that I’m fortunate enough to live in a fairly progressive area, attending a fairly progressive school. So I haven’t had any direct trouble aside from, you know, passing remarks or different looks, but nothing upfront and personal yet,” Stotz told InsideNoVa. “But I have friends who, under these new policies, would be outed to their parents who are very traditionally conservative and would face being kicked out of the house or at least having their identity either be suppressed, or having to hide, or having to take it all back in front of their parents because of these policies.”
Stotz noted that trans youth are more likely to die by suicide than their cisgender counterparts. In 2019, a Centers for Disease Control report found that 43% of transgender youth had been bullied on school property and that trans youth were more than four times as likely to attempt suicide as their classmates.
Upon the release of the state’s new guidance, Prince William County Public Schools said it would evaluate the policies and consider whether revisions to its current policies would be necessary.
“PWCS remains committed to its nondiscrimination policy inclusive of sex, gender identity and sexual orientation,” said Diana Gulotta, the school system’s director of communications. “PWCS supports an inclusive environment for all students and staff.”
Some legislators, like Del. Danica Roem, D-13th District, say lawsuits are likely, whether pre-emptively seeking an injunction or from transgender students who can claim harm once the policies take effect.
