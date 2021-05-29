With most pandemic restrictions lifted, all the fun of summer returns for 2021. Here's our big list of things to do this summer around Northern Virginia, including Fourth of July parades and fireworks!
JUNE
26th Annual Manassas Heritage Railway Festival
June 5, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Old Town Manassas
This free celebration of rich railroad history features model train displays, train memorabilia, specialty vendors and live performances. Due to ongoing restrictions and concern for public safety, there will be no excursion train rides to Clifton this year.
Occoquan Artisan Markets
June 5 and 6 and July 10 and 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown Occoquan
Artisan markets at River Mill Park along the Occoquan River replaced the town’s popular annual spring and fall craft shows for 2021. The markets offer the works of juried artisans. A free shuttle is available from the VDOT lot at 123 and Old Bridge, or park freely in town. Admission is $5.
Comedy Nights at the Workhouse
Friday, June 11, 8 p.m., and Friday, June 18, 8 p.m.
Workhouse Arts Center, 9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
Comedian Rahmein Mostafavi has hand-picked top-notch stand-up comedians from around the region for an evening showcasing the funniest folks around. The comedians have outstanding credits from comedy clubs through the DMV and the greater region. Performance outdoors in a large covered pavilion. Visit insidenovatix.com for tickets.
Taste of Woodbridge
June 12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge.
Event includes food tastings, exhibitors, interactive fun and live entertainment. Tasting tickets are $1 each and will go on sale closer to the event. Interested exhibitors can sign up at www.kojamproductions.com
16th Annual Manassas Jazz Festival
June 19, noon to 7 p.m.
Manassas Museum lawn, 9101 Prince William St.
Tickets range from $25 – $130
The Manassas Jazz Festival features live jazz music, as well as wine, beer and spirits from around the area – something for everyone to enjoy. This year’s festival will be held on Saturday instead of Sunday. For tickets, see visitmanassas.org.
Craft Beer Festival at George Washington's Mount Vernon
June 19 and June 20, 6-9 p.m.
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon
Experience Mount Vernon after hours, taste beers from across the region, hear live music and explore the grounds. The mansion will be closed during the event. Tickets are $40 for members and $48 for non-members. See mountvernon.org for more information and to buy tickets.
‘Inferno’ Traveling Performing Arts Experience
June 24-27
Workhouse Arts Center
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
Inspired by Dante’s epic poem, in which the Roman poet Virgil leads Dante on a journey through the infamous circles of an afterlife place known as The Inferno. Guests to this event will experience this journey through the eyes of Dante, as they are led through a series of performing arts scenes – bearing witness (and warning) of the destiny for misspent lives. Tickets ($25 at insidenovatix.com) are sold via timed entry to ensure social distancing.
Fireworks at Mount Vernon
June 25-26, 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon
George Washington's Mount Vernon is hosting fireworks and live music on the East Lawn in a pre-Independence Day celebration. Picnic on the riverside of the mansion and enjoy a concert by the National Concert Band at 7:45 p.m. before the fireworks. For ticket costs and more information, see mountvernon.org
Summertime fireworks at FredNats ballpark
42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg
The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team will be displaying fireworks at the FredNats ballpark at the conclusion of their home games on the following dates: June 4, June 18, July 2, July 4, July 9, July 30, August 13, August 27, and September 17. These dates are on Friday evenings, as well as on Sunday, July 4th. For more information about Fred Nats games, visit milb.com/fredericksburg.
JULY
Workhouse Arts Center Fireworks
Friday, July 2, 5-10 p.m.
9518 Workhouse Way, Lorton
The center's annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show will be reimagined and redesigned this year, but fireworks will still illuminate the surrounding landscape in a choreographed display. This year's event will include a VIP component which will feature special early access to socially-distanced pods to enjoy live entertainment, food and drinks. Tickets are limited this year and include various tiers. See workhousearts.org for details or visit insidenovatix.com.
Dale City Independence Day Parade and Family Fun Day
July 3, 10 a.m.
Dale Boulevard, Dale City
The popular Dale City Independence Day parade returns for its 50th year, but this year on July 3, for a patriotic march from Kirkland Drive to Center Plaza along Dale Boulevard. Parade lineup starts at 9 a.m. and steps off at 10 a.m. If your group would like to participate in the parade, mail applications to the Dale City Parade Committee, P.O. Box 1822, Dale City, VA 22195. For applications and more information, call Lisa Hicks at 571-723-2493.
Movies at the Pfitz – “National Treasure”
July 3, 7 p.m.
Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge
Movies at the Pfitz is back for a third season of fun, food trucks, sweet treats, games, family friendly movie selections and more! A collaboration between the Woodbridge and Lake Ridge Rotary clubs in conjunction with the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Movies at the Pfitz is a major fundraiser for both Rotary groups. All proceeds will be used to help local non-profit organizations who are working so hard to support our community. Tickets at insidenovatix.com.
Celebrate America
July 4, 3-10 p.m.
Old Town Manassas
Celebrate America this Independence Day with one of the largest fireworks displays in Northern Virginia. Sponsored by the city of Manassas and Historic Manassas Inc., the celebration surrounds the Manassas Visitor’s Center, the Harris Pavilion, the Manassas Museum and Downtown Manassas. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets and come early to get the best seats on the Manassas Museum lawn for the fireworks display at 9:15 p.m.
Manassas Park Fourth of July fireworks
July 4, dusk
Signal Hill Park, Manassas Park
Manassas Park’s annual Fourth of July fireworks at Signal Hill Park returns this summer. There will be food, fun, and most importantly, fireworks. Free shuttles from the VRE parking lot start at 5:30 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.
Leesburg Independence Day Parade
July 4, 10 a.m.
Downtown Leesburg, King Street from Ida Lee Drive to Fairfax Drive
The parade starts at Ida Lee Park, travels down King Street and concludes at Fairfax Street. This year’s parade will also feature the 13th annual Patriot’s Cup Competition. The award will go to the best parade entry; winners’ names will be engraved on the Patriot Cup, which will be on display at Town Hall.
Concert and fireworks at Ida Lee Park
July 4, 6 p.m.
Ida Lee Park, 60 Ida Lee Drive NW, Leesburg.
Celebrate America’s big day at Ida Lee Park and enjoy a great night of music, food and fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. The biggest bang of the evening begins at 9:30 p.m. Parking is available at the interior lots off Ida Lee Drive, and the Festival Field parking off King Street.
8th Annual Boulder Crest Charity Golf Tournament
July 12, 9 a.m.
The Golf Club at Landsdowne, 44050 Woodridge Parkway, Leesburg.
Book a foursome for the 8th Annual Boulder Crest Charity Golf Tournament. Boulder Crest Foundation is the nation’s first privately-funded rural wellness center dedicated to combat veterans, first responders and their families. See bouldercrest.org for details.
Movies at the Pfitz – “Footloose!”
July 31, 7 p.m.
Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge
Movies at the Pfitz is back for a third season of fun, food trucks, sweet treats, games, family friendly movie selections and more! A collaboration between the Woodbridge and Lake Ridge Rotary clubs in conjunction with the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Movies at the Pfitz is a major fundraiser for both Rotary groups. All proceeds will be used to help local non-profit organizations who are working so hard to support our community. Tickets at insidenovatix.com.
AUGUST
Movies at the Pfitz – “Captain America - The First Avenger”
Aug. 7, 7 p.m.
Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge
Movies at the Pfitz is back for a third season of fun, food trucks, sweet treats, games, family friendly movie selections and more! A collaboration between the Woodbridge and Lake Ridge Rotary clubs in conjunction with the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Movies at the Pfitz is a major fundraiser for both Rotary groups. All proceeds will be used to help local non-profit organizations who are working so hard to support our community. Tickets at insidenovatix.com.
Prince William County Fair
Aug. 13-21
Prince William County Fairgrounds, 10624 Dumfries Road, Manassas
After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prince William County Fair is scheduled to return this summer. Details were still being worked out and contracts still being signed, but applications are available now for commercial vendors, the baby contest and the Power Wheels Derby. For updates and applications, see pwcfair.com
Discover Occoquan Week
Aug. 13 - Aug. 22
Town of Occoquan
This free event celebrates town businesses with a week of activities including interactive classes, demonstrations, a scavenger hunt and a history tour, culminating with a beer garden and concert in River Mill Park. See occoquanva.gov for details.
Movies at the Pfitz – “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”
Aug. 21, 7 p.m.
Pfitzner Stadium, 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge
Movies at the Pfitz is back for a third season of fun, food trucks, sweet treats, games, family friendly movie selections and more! A collaboration between the Woodbridge and Lake Ridge Rotary clubs in conjunction with the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Movies at the Pfitz is a major fundraiser for both Rotary groups. All proceeds will be used to help local non-profit organizations who are working so hard to support our community. Tickets at insidenovatix.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.