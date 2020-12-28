Northern Virginia reported its 100,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend as the region recorded its highest one-day total of new cases on Sunday.
Although daily numbers likely were affected by the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a record 1,436 coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia on Sunday, followed by 663 on Monday. That brings the region's total number of cases to 101,216. Northern Virginia didn't surpass 50,000 cases until Sept. 25, or about 6 1/2 months into the pandemic, but took just another three months to report its next 50,000 cases.
As of Monday, the region's seven-day average of new cases, which smooths out day-to-day swings, stood at 964.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 on Dec. 12.
Statewide, 3,999 new cases were reported Sunday and 2,599 on Monday. The state's seven-day average now stands at 3,612.1 after reaching a high on Christmas Day of 4,086.4.
However, about a week after Thanksgiving holiday weekend, both the region and the state saw a surge in cases reported, so if the Christmas holiday generates similar increases those should become apparent later this week.
The state reported 21 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined as it approaches 5,000 deaths in total related to COVID-19. Of the new deaths, one was in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 28, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|7,107
|426
|86
|Arlington
|8,631
|647
|177
|Fairfax
|42,786
|2,879
|671
|Fairfax City
|295
|25
|10
|Falls Church
|170
|16
|6
|Loudoun
|13,683
|631
|154
|Manassas
|2,834
|147
|30
|Manassas Park
|915
|62
|8
|Prince William
|24,795
|1,206
|249
|Totals
|101,216
|6,039
|1,391
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|988
|63
|8
|Spotsylvania
|4,510
|208
|67
|Stafford
|4,930
|222
|23
|Fauquier
|2,257
|89
|28
|Culpeper
|2,894
|134
|18
After falling slightly over the holiday weekend, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 rose Monday to 2,563, just below the record of 2,586 set last Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. A record 321 patients are being treated on ventilators, however, the association said. Only about one-third of ventilators available in the state are being used.
In Northern Virginia, 586 patients were hospitalized Monday, significantly fewer than the region's peak of 808 on April 30.
As was seen over the Thanksgiving weekend, a decline in testing overall is resulting in higher test positivity rates across the state and the region.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 28, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|7.9%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|6.5%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|10.5%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|11.9%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|17.2%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|12.3%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|12.3%
|Up
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 663 new cases, 1 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined.
Statewide: 2,599 new cases, 7 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 18,686 PCR diagnostic test results.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 111,206 cases, 1,391 deaths
Statewide: 336,175 cases, 4,861 deaths
Statewide Testing: 4.17 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.96 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 2,563 (up from 2,495 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.
- Patients in ICU: 526 (up from 514 the previous day and a new high)
Patients Discharged: 29,782 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,801 as of Saturday (no reports on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
