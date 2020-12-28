Northern Virginia reported its 100,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend as the region recorded its highest one-day total of new cases on Sunday.

Although daily numbers likely were affected by the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a record 1,436 coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia on Sunday, followed by 663 on Monday. That brings the region's total number of cases to 101,216. Northern Virginia didn't surpass 50,000 cases until Sept. 25, or about 6 1/2 months into the pandemic, but took just another three months to report its next 50,000 cases.

As of Monday, the region's seven-day average of new cases, which smooths out day-to-day swings, stood at 964.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 on Dec. 12.

Statewide, 3,999 new cases were reported Sunday and 2,599 on Monday. The state's seven-day average now stands at 3,612.1 after reaching a high on Christmas Day of 4,086.4.

However, about a week after Thanksgiving holiday weekend, both the region and the state saw a surge in cases reported, so if the Christmas holiday generates similar increases those should become apparent later this week.

The state reported 21 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined as it approaches 5,000 deaths in total related to COVID-19. Of the new deaths, one was in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County.

After falling slightly over the holiday weekend, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 rose Monday to 2,563, just below the record of 2,586 set last Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association. A record 321 patients are being treated on ventilators, however, the association said. Only about one-third of ventilators available in the state are being used.

In Northern Virginia, 586 patients were hospitalized Monday, significantly fewer than the region's peak of 808 on April 30.

As was seen over the Thanksgiving weekend, a decline in testing overall is resulting in higher test positivity rates across the state and the region.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 663 new cases, 1 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined.

Statewide: 2,599 new cases, 7 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 18,686 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 111,206 cases, 1,391 deaths

Statewide: 336,175 cases, 4,861 deaths

Statewide Testing: 4.17 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.96 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,563 (up from 2,495 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.

Patients in ICU: 526 (up from 514 the previous day and a new high)

Patients Discharged: 29,782 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,801 as of Saturday (no reports on Sundays or Mondays)

