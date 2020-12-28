Northern Virginia reported its 100,000th COVID-19 case over the weekend as the region recorded its highest one-day total of new cases on Sunday.

Although daily numbers likely were affected by the Christmas holiday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a record 1,436 coronavirus cases in Northern Virginia on Sunday, followed by 663 on Monday.  That brings the region's total number of cases to 101,216.   Northern Virginia didn't surpass 50,000 cases until Sept. 25, or about 6 1/2 months into the pandemic, but took just another three months to report its next 50,000 cases. 

As of Monday, the region's seven-day average of new cases, which smooths out day-to-day swings, stood at 964.4, below the peak of 1,124.4 on Dec. 12.

Statewide, 3,999 new cases were reported Sunday and 2,599 on Monday. The state's seven-day average now stands at 3,612.1 after reaching a high on Christmas Day of 4,086.4. 

However, about a week after Thanksgiving holiday weekend, both the region and the state saw a surge in cases reported, so if the Christmas holiday generates similar increases those should become apparent later this week. 

The state reported 21 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined as it approaches 5,000 deaths in total related to COVID-19. Of the new deaths, one was in Northern Virginia, in Arlington County. 

Northern Virginia data by locality (Dec. 28, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 7,107 426 86
Arlington 8,631 647 177
Fairfax 42,786 2,879 671
Fairfax City 295 25 10
Falls Church 170 16 6
Loudoun 13,683 631 154
Manassas 2,834 147 30
Manassas Park 915 62 8
Prince William 24,795 1,206 249
Totals 101,216 6,039 1,391
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 988 63 8
Spotsylvania 4,510 208 67
Stafford 4,930 222 23
Fauquier 2,257 89 28
Culpeper 2,894 134 18

After falling slightly over the holiday weekend, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 rose Monday to 2,563, just below the record of 2,586 set last Wednesday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.  A record 321 patients are being treated on ventilators, however, the association said.  Only about one-third of ventilators available in the state are being used. 

In Northern Virginia, 586 patients were hospitalized Monday, significantly fewer than the region's peak of 808 on April 30.

As was seen over the Thanksgiving weekend, a decline in testing overall is resulting in higher test positivity rates across the state and the region. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Dec. 28, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 7.9% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 6.5% Up
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 10.5% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 11.9% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 17.2% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 12.3% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 12.3% Up

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 663 new cases, 1 new deaths Sunday and Monday combined. 

  • Statewide: 2,599 new cases, 7 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 18,686 PCR diagnostic test results.     

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 111,206 cases, 1,391 deaths  

  • Statewide: 336,175 cases, 4,861 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 4.17 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.96 million when including antibody and antigen tests)  

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 2,563 (up from 2,495 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 2,586 reached Dec. 23.

  • Patients in ICU: 526 (up from 514 the previous day and a new high)

  • Patients Discharged: 29,782 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 1,801 as of Saturday (no reports on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

