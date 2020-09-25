Northern Virginia reported its 50,000th COVID-19 case on Friday, even though state and regional averages of new case numbers and test positivity rates continued to decline.

The milestone came  44 days after the region hit 40,000 cases, and on the same day that the governor's office announced that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, had tested positive for COVID-19. 

Northern Virginia COVID-19 case timeline

Case No. Date Days Since Prior
1 7-Mar
10,000 3-May 57
20,000 24-May 21
30,000 20-Jun 27
40,000 Aug. 12 53
50,000 Sept. 25 44

The Virginia Department of Health also reported Friday a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in Fairfax County.  The rare but serious complication is associated with COVID-19.  It is the third such case reported in Fairfax since the pandemic began, and the ninth statewide.  There have also been three cases in Prince William County and one in Alexandria. 

In Northern Virginia, 267 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, but the region's seven-day average fell to 192.6, its lowest level since Aug. 6.  The total cases over the past week of 1,348 were the lowest since the week ending July 24.

Statewide, 941 new cases were reported Friday, but the seven-day average fell to 818.7, the lowest level since July 14. Total cases over the past week of 5,731 were the fewest since the week ending July 10. 

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate also fell again, to 5.1%, as over 20,000 test results were reported. That is the lowest level since the first day in March that rate was reported. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 25, 2020. 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.8% / July 1 5.2% Down
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.1% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 4.8% / Aug. 6 & Sept. 24 4.9% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.4% / Aug. 1 6.0% Down
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 6.9% / July 24 7.1% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.6% Down
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 5.1% / Sept. 25 5.1% Down

The state reported another 23 new deaths related to COVID-19, as a two-week effort to clear a backlog of death certificates continues.  Of those, five were in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County, one in the city of Fairfax and one in Manassas Park.  

Northern Virginia data by locality

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health, Sept. 25, 2020.

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 3,780 318 69
Arlington 3,909 498 148
Fairfax 20,627 2,146 586
Fairfax City 135 14 8
Falls Church 70 13 6
Loudoun 6,774 428 124
Manassas 1,918 128 25
Manassas Park 610 54 8
Prince William 12,318 906 202
Totals 50,141 4,505 1,176
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 535 49 5
Spotsylvania 2,121 132 44
Stafford 1,998 157 17
Fauquier 925 47 25
Totals 5,579 385 91

 LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 267 new cases, 5 new deaths

  • Statewide: 941 new cases, 23 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 20,534 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 50,141 cases, 1,176 deaths

  • Statewide: 144,433 cases, 3,136 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 1.97 million diagnostic tests (2.12 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 965 (down from 982)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 221 (up from 219 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 17,185total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 522 (down from 532 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

