Northern Virginia reported its 50,000th COVID-19 case on Friday, even though state and regional averages of new case numbers and test positivity rates continued to decline.

The milestone came 44 days after the region hit 40,000 cases, and on the same day that the governor's office announced that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported Friday a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in Fairfax County. The rare but serious complication is associated with COVID-19. It is the third such case reported in Fairfax since the pandemic began, and the ninth statewide. There have also been three cases in Prince William County and one in Alexandria.

In Northern Virginia, 267 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, but the region's seven-day average fell to 192.6, its lowest level since Aug. 6. The total cases over the past week of 1,348 were the lowest since the week ending July 24.

Statewide, 941 new cases were reported Friday, but the seven-day average fell to 818.7, the lowest level since July 14. Total cases over the past week of 5,731 were the fewest since the week ending July 10.

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate also fell again, to 5.1%, as over 20,000 test results were reported. That is the lowest level since the first day in March that rate was reported.

The state reported another 23 new deaths related to COVID-19, as a two-week effort to clear a backlog of death certificates continues. Of those, five were in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County, one in the city of Fairfax and one in Manassas Park.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 267 new cases, 5 new deaths

Statewide: 941 new cases, 23 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 20,534 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 50,141 cases, 1,176 deaths

Statewide: 144,433 cases, 3,136 deaths

Statewide Testing: 1.97 million diagnostic tests (2.12 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 965 (down from 982)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 221 (up from 219 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 17,185total

Nursing Home Patients: 522 (down from 532 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.