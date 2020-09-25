Northern Virginia reported its 50,000th COVID-19 case on Friday, even though state and regional averages of new case numbers and test positivity rates continued to decline.
The milestone came 44 days after the region hit 40,000 cases, and on the same day that the governor's office announced that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela, had tested positive for COVID-19.
Northern Virginia COVID-19 case timeline
|Case No.
|Date
|Days Since Prior
|1
|7-Mar
|10,000
|3-May
|57
|20,000
|24-May
|21
|30,000
|20-Jun
|27
|40,000
|Aug. 12
|53
|50,000
|Sept. 25
|44
The Virginia Department of Health also reported Friday a new case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in Fairfax County. The rare but serious complication is associated with COVID-19. It is the third such case reported in Fairfax since the pandemic began, and the ninth statewide. There have also been three cases in Prince William County and one in Alexandria.
In Northern Virginia, 267 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday, but the region's seven-day average fell to 192.6, its lowest level since Aug. 6. The total cases over the past week of 1,348 were the lowest since the week ending July 24.
Statewide, 941 new cases were reported Friday, but the seven-day average fell to 818.7, the lowest level since July 14. Total cases over the past week of 5,731 were the fewest since the week ending July 10.
The state's seven-day average test positivity rate also fell again, to 5.1%, as over 20,000 test results were reported. That is the lowest level since the first day in March that rate was reported.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.8% / July 1
|5.2%
|Down
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.1%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|4.8% / Aug. 6 & Sept. 24
|4.9%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.4% / Aug. 1
|6.0%
|Down
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|6.9% / July 24
|7.1%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|5.6%
|Down
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|5.1% / Sept. 25
|5.1%
|Down
The state reported another 23 new deaths related to COVID-19, as a two-week effort to clear a backlog of death certificates continues. Of those, five were in Northern Virginia: three in Fairfax County, one in the city of Fairfax and one in Manassas Park.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|3,780
|318
|69
|Arlington
|3,909
|498
|148
|Fairfax
|20,627
|2,146
|586
|Fairfax City
|135
|14
|8
|Falls Church
|70
|13
|6
|Loudoun
|6,774
|428
|124
|Manassas
|1,918
|128
|25
|Manassas Park
|610
|54
|8
|Prince William
|12,318
|906
|202
|Totals
|50,141
|4,505
|1,176
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|535
|49
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,121
|132
|44
|Stafford
|1,998
|157
|17
|Fauquier
|925
|47
|25
|Totals
|5,579
|385
|91
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 267 new cases, 5 new deaths
Statewide: 941 new cases, 23 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 20,534 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 50,141 cases, 1,176 deaths
Statewide: 144,433 cases, 3,136 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.97 million diagnostic tests (2.12 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 9
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 965 (down from 982)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 221 (up from 219 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 17,185total
- Nursing Home Patients: 522 (down from 532 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.