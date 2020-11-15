Representatives from teacher associations in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, Arlington and Manassas Park will host a news conference Monday urging a return to virtual-only learning.
In a statement Sunday evening, the Fairfax Education Association said it "stands with our colleagues from the Northern Virginia region to ask the Governor to return the Commonwealth to a full Phase II of the reopening plan and to recommend that our schools return to a fully virtual method of instruction ..."
The release said the involved education associations represent more than 12,000 school employees and listed the following representatives expected to attend:
- Ingrid Gant – Arlington Education Association
- Kimberly Adams – Fairfax Education Association
- Sandy Sullivan – Loudoun Education Association
- Theresa Hayden – Manassas Park Education Association
- Maggie Hansford – Prince William Education Association
The press conference is at 11 a.m. in the parking lot of the Fairfax Education Association.
The press conference follows Gov. Ralph Northam's Friday announcement of renewed COVID-19 restrictions as cases continue to rise. Schools divisions across the D.C. area have been grappling with phasing students back into classrooms over the next few months.
Education associations' letter to Gov. Ralph Northam:
I love all these lazy self righteous slobs preening and lecturing people who want their children to get an education versus them sitting in their underwear on a zoom call everyday. These people are disgusting!
