The Northern Virginia Technology Council, a trade association representing the technology community, announced that Jennifer Taylor will join the organization as president and chief executive officer.
Tuesday's announcement follows Brad Schwartz's appointment as acting President and CEO and Bobbie Kilberg's retirement on June 30 after nearly 22 years of leading and growing the organization.
Taylor, who has lived in the Washington region for 30 years, joins NVTC from the Consumer Technology Association, where she was vice president of industry affairs. In that role, she launched the organization's 21st Century Workforce Council and Diversity & Inclusion Working Group and created the CTA Apprenticeship Coalition, in partnership with IBM, to help tech companies build and expand hundreds of tech apprenticeships nationwide and create more career pathways for American workers in fast-growing fields.
She previously worked as executive vice president of sales and marketing for Caring Village, a subsidiary of Segue Technologies, and as vice president of corporate relations and business development at AARP Services. Earlier in her career, she served in leadership roles at the American Red Cross, RTCRM (a Wunderman Company), KSK Communications, and American College of Cardiology.
"Jennifer brings the right mix of policy, technology, business development and marketing leadership to NVTC. She is a forward-thinking leader who will build on the foundation that Bobbie [Kilberg] established and advance NVTC's position as the leading regional voice of the technology community," said Greg Baroni, chairman of the NVTC board of directors as well as chairman and CEO of Attain.
Taylor, who will join the organization Sept. 10, replaces Schwartz, who has served as acting CEO since July 1.
"I am honored to serve as NVTC's new president and CEO and to expand on Bobbie's legacy that turned this region into the tech powerhouse it is today," Taylor said. "I'm incredibly excited about NVTC's future and the impactful role the organization will play to help grow and sustain an innovation community anchored by tech companies of all sizes, policy makers, venture capitalists, and academia."
Kilberg, who is now president and CEO emeritus and a strategic advisor to the organization, said, "Jennifer's background in the technology industry, combined with her experience with leading membership organizations, is perfectly suited for NVTC's needs. I'm confident she will build on what we've established and work to take NVTC to the next level."
