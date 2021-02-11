Northern Virginia has now recorded over 150,000 total COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations both statewide and in the region for treatment of the virus are plummeting as quickly as they rose in late December and early January.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 890 new cases of coronavirus in the region on Thursday, following 738 on Tuesday and 937 Wednesday. The region now has had 150,222 total cases since the pandemic began. It passed 100,000 cases just 45 days ago, on Dec. 27, after taking 92 days to go from 50,000 to 100,000 cases and 200 days to record its first 50,000 cases, on Sept. 25.

However, the number of new cases has stabilized over the past two weeks since peaking in mid-January. The region's seven-day average now stands at 824.7, well below its Jan. 18 peak of 1,628.4.

Statewide, 3,699 new cases were reported Thursday, following 3,291 on Tuesday and 3,203 on Wednesday. The state's seven-day average is 3,517.1, which is down 28% in the past two weeks and 32% in the past month. The state's average also peaked Jan. 18, at 6,166.3.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations for treatment of the virus are down 33% from their peak Jan. 13 and now stand at 2,136 statewide as of Thursday, the lowest level since Dec. 12, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association In Northern Virginia, as of Wednesday, 374 patients were hospitalized, the lowest level since Nov. 18, and less than half of the peak of 818 reached April 30. Northern Virginia's number did tick back up to 398 on Thursday morning, however.

The Prince William Health District, which includes the county and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, reported a new case this week of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, which has been tied to the COVID-19 virus. That is the fourth case in that health district and the 17th in the state. No further details were available about the new case, and none of the Virginia cases has resulted in a death.

The state has reported a total of 138 new deaths related to COVID-19 the past three days and will likely surpass 7,000 reported deaths before the end of the week. Death reports tend to lag behind other indicators, due to the time required to process and verify death certificates.

Northern Virginia localities reported a total of 25 net new deaths Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with 19 of those in Fairfax County. Prince William County reported three new deaths over the three-day period, and Arlington and Loudoun counties reported two apiece. Alexandria's death total was reduced by one on Thursday.

The health department's vaccine dashboard on Thursday showed that almost 1.2 million doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have been administered to Virginians, with 11.1% of the state's population having received at least one dose. About 245,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccine to be fully effective. The state has received just over 1.62 million doses of the vaccines to date.

Vaccinations are averaging 32,951 a day, ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam's short-term goal of 25,000 a day, but well behind his longer-term goal of 50,000 a day.

Average test positivity rates have generally remained stable within a fairly narrow range in most localities over the past week.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 890 new cases, 3 new deaths.

Statewide: 3,699 new cases, 26 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 32,599 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 150,222 cases, 1,716 deaths

Statewide: 541,018 cases, 6,958 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.52 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.93 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 17 (including four in Fairfax, four in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,136 (down from 2,201 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 451 (up from 449 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 42,518 total

Nursing Home Patients: 840 (up from 833 the previous day, which was the lowest since Nov. 11)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.