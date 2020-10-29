Northern Virginia posted more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, including the first reported case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Loudoun County. 

The syndrome, known generally as MIS-C, has been tied to COVID-19, and the Loudoun case is just the 11th in the state since the pandemic began. The Prince William and Fairfax health districts each reported three cases earlier this year, and Alexandria and Arlington have had one apiece.  The other two cases are elsewhere in Virginia. 

The Loudoun Health Department did not provide any additional details on its MIS-C case.  None of Virginia's cases has resulted in a death.  

The Virginia Department of Health reported 375 new coronavirus cases across Northern Virginia on Thursday, raising the region's seven-day average to 274.3, its highest level since June 13.

Statewide, 1,429 new cases were reported Thursday, raising the seven-day average to 1,154.1, the highest level since Aug. 9 and closing in on the peak of 1,198, reached on Aug. 8. 

Southwest Virginia continued to have the most cases statewide, with another 423 on Thursday.  Gov. Ralph Northam warned Wednesday that the region may face increased restrictions if its numbers don't improve. 

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests rose again to 5.3%, the highest it has been in over a month. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 29, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.5% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.6% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 4.5% Up
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 5.2% Stable
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 7.1% Up
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 5.9% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 5.3% Up

The state reported 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. None was in Northern Virginia for the sixth consecutive day. The health department has noted that deaths are a trailing indicator, however.     

Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 29, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,285 324 74
Arlington 4,647 539 154
Fairfax 23,832 2,271 605
Fairfax City 160 14 8
Falls Church 75 13 7
Loudoun 7,908 480 130
Manassas 2,050 132 27
Manassas Park 653 58 8
Prince William 14,350 1000 223
Totals 57,960 4,831 1,236
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 591 51 6
Spotsylvania 2,468 155 54
Stafford 2,396 169 21
Fauquier 1,110 56 27
Culpeper 1,390 97 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 375 new cases, 0 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 1,429 new cases, 20 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 20,492 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 57,960 cases, 1,236 deaths.

  • Statewide: 178,183 cases, 3,636 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.58 million diagnostic tests (2.78 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,082  (up from 1,068 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 252 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 19,832 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 592 (down from 726 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

(1) comment

Brad

Meaningless because hospitalizations are basically flat. Typical misleading article. Journalism is dead.

Report Add Reply

