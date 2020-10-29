Northern Virginia posted more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the third straight day on Thursday, including the first reported case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Loudoun County.

The syndrome, known generally as MIS-C, has been tied to COVID-19, and the Loudoun case is just the 11th in the state since the pandemic began. The Prince William and Fairfax health districts each reported three cases earlier this year, and Alexandria and Arlington have had one apiece. The other two cases are elsewhere in Virginia.

The Loudoun Health Department did not provide any additional details on its MIS-C case. None of Virginia's cases has resulted in a death.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 375 new coronavirus cases across Northern Virginia on Thursday, raising the region's seven-day average to 274.3, its highest level since June 13.

Statewide, 1,429 new cases were reported Thursday, raising the seven-day average to 1,154.1, the highest level since Aug. 9 and closing in on the peak of 1,198, reached on Aug. 8.

Southwest Virginia continued to have the most cases statewide, with another 423 on Thursday. Gov. Ralph Northam warned Wednesday that the region may face increased restrictions if its numbers don't improve.

The state's seven-day average positivity rate for diagnostic tests rose again to 5.3%, the highest it has been in over a month.

The state reported 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday. None was in Northern Virginia for the sixth consecutive day. The health department has noted that deaths are a trailing indicator, however.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 375 new cases, 0 new deaths.

Statewide: 1,429 new cases, 20 new deaths

Statewide Testing: 20,492 diagnostic test results reported

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 57,960 cases, 1,236 deaths.

Statewide: 178,183 cases, 3,636 deaths

Statewide Testing: 2.58 million diagnostic tests (2.78 million when including antibody tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 1,082 (up from 1,068 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

Patients in ICU: 249 (down from 252 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 19,832 total

Nursing Home Patients: 592 (down from 726 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.