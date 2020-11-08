The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has topped 400 for three successive days, a rate not seen since late May, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday.
The region reported 437 new cases Sunday, following 460 on Saturday and 412 on Friday. Sunday's report included 209 new cases in Fairfax County and 109 in Prince William County - the two largest localities in the region. The region's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 356.1, the highest since June 10. The region's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.
Statewide, 1,302 new cases were reported Sunday, raising the state's seven-day average to another new high, 1,397.6. The state's average is up 8% over the past week and up 35% over the past two weeks.
Southwest Virginia reported fewer new cases than in recent weeks, just 262, lowering that region's seven-day average to 411.9.
The state's seven-day average test positivity rate remained at 6%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 8, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|4.0%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|4.9%
|Stable
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|5.6%
|Stable
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|6.6%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|7.5%
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|7.1%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|6.0%
|Stable
The health department reported three new deaths statewide. One of those was in Northern Virginia: in Arlington County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 8, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,499
|333
|76
|Arlington
|5,036
|545
|155
|Fairfax
|25,304
|2,338
|606
|Fairfax City
|172
|15
|8
|Falls Church
|79
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|8,336
|505
|134
|Manassas
|2,094
|132
|27
|Manassas Park
|670
|57
|8
|Prince William
|15,208
|1,025
|224
|Totals
|61,398
|4,963
|1,245
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|618
|54
|6
|Spotsylvania
|1,628
|159
|55
|Stafford
|2,597
|175
|22
|Fauquier
|1,156
|57
|27
|Culpeper
|1,498
|101
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 437 new cases, 1 new death.
Statewide: 1,302 new cases, 3 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 20,753 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 61,398 cases, 1,245 deaths.
Statewide: 192,175 cases, 3,707 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.79 million diagnostic tests (3.01 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,090 (up from 1,062 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 202 (down from 215 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 21,494 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 760 Saturday (highest since data first reported June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
