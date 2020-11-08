Northern Va. Covid case chart 11.8.20

Northern Virginia's rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at a level not seen since early June, when the region was coming down from its first peak. 

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia has topped 400 for three successive days, a rate not seen since late May, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday.

The region reported 437 new cases Sunday, following 460 on Saturday and 412 on Friday. Sunday's report included 209 new cases in Fairfax County and 109 in Prince William County - the two largest localities in the region.  The region's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 356.1, the highest since June 10. The region's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.    

Statewide, 1,302 new cases were reported Sunday, raising the state's seven-day average to another new high, 1,397.6. The state's average is up 8% over the past week and up 35% over the past two weeks.  

Southwest Virginia reported fewer new cases than in recent weeks, just 262, lowering that region's seven-day average to 411.9. 

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate remained at 6%. It was as low as 4.5% on several occasions during a 22-day run under 5% in late September and early October.     

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 8, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health 

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.2% / Oct. 18 4.0% Up
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 4.9% Stable
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 5.6% Stable
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 6.6% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.4% / Oct. 20 7.5% Stable
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 7.1% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 6.0% Stable

The health department reported three new deaths statewide. One of those was in Northern Virginia: in Arlington County.  

Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 8, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,499 333 76
Arlington 5,036 545 155
Fairfax 25,304 2,338 606
Fairfax City 172 15 8
Falls Church 79 13 7
Loudoun 8,336 505 134
Manassas 2,094 132 27
Manassas Park 670 57 8
Prince William 15,208 1,025 224
Totals 61,398 4,963 1,245
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 618 54 6
Spotsylvania 1,628 159 55
Stafford 2,597 175 22
Fauquier 1,156 57 27
Culpeper 1,498 101 18

 LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 437 new cases, 1 new death.  

  • Statewide: 1,302 new cases, 3 new deaths.

  • Statewide Testing: 20,753 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 61,398 cases, 1,245 deaths.

  • Statewide: 192,175 cases, 3,707 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.79 million diagnostic tests (3.01 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,090  (up from 1,062 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 202 (down from 215 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 21,494 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 760 Saturday (highest since data first reported June 23; no report on Sundays or Mondays) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

