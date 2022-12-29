The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority has formally adopted its long-range transportation plan, laying out a regional vision of 424 potential transportation projects that would cost around $75 billion if built.
The new long-range TransAction plan, adopted earlier this month, is supposed to address the region’s needs through 2045 with projects that the authority and localities should undertake to improve regional mobility.
Unlike the authority’s six-year program, which is updated every two years with funding for individual projects from the TransAction plan, the long-range plan does not come with any funding for the list of projects. But in order for any individual project to receive funding through the NVTA’s six-year program, it must first be adopted into the long-range plan.
The bulk of the plan’s potential projects involve roadway and intersection proposals, though transit projects would make up roughly 59% of the costs if every project were built out. Of the 424 total projects listed in the plan, 189 are roadway projects that would build out 1,040 new lane miles, 104 are transit projects that would build out 370 miles of “prioritized transit right-of-way,” 54 are intersection/interchange projects and 50 are non-motorized projects intended to improve bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.
A total of 76 Prince William County projects either remained in the plan from the most recent update five years ago or were added. One of those projects – an estimated $250 million overhaul of the intersection at Prince William Parkway and Hastings Drive – would also involve the city of Manassas. The cities of Manassas and Manassas Park combine for 11 projects.
Transit to Potomac Mills
New to the plan is a “high-capacity transit” project that would – if funded and built – run south from the Franconia/Springfield Metrorail Station to Potomac Mills with a potential extension south to the Triangle/Quantico area.
The project was studied in 2020 by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, with that study identifying either a Metrorail extension of a Blue Line or Yellow Line or a bus rapid transit line as possible ideas. Either of those options would require years of further study before the billions of dollars in required funding could even be identified.
The vast majority of the projects included from Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park would primarily be focused on roadway, intersection or traffic signal upgrades intended to improve personal automobile travel time. Aside from the potential transit line, the most expensive projects from Prince William would be:
- Widening Route 28 to six lanes from the city of Manassas to Fairfax County, $500 million
- Widening southbound I-95 to four lanes from the Occoquan River Bridge to Route 234, $486 million
- Widening Dumfries Road to six lanes between Brentsville Road and Country Club Drive, $408 million
- Widening Prince William Parkway to six lanes from I-66 to Brentsville Road, $358 million
All cost figures in TransAction are considered estimates.
The biggest items from Manassas include the Prince William Parkway/Hastings Drive intersection, widening Godwin Drive from four lanes to six between Sudley Road and Route 28 ($41 million) and extending Railroad Drive and/or Manassas Drive into Blooms Park to improve park access ($30 million).
The NVTA has pointed out repeatedly that the estimated $75 billion cost for all the projects in the plan exceed the Authority’s expected funding available through 2045. “Other sources, including federal, state, local and private dollars, may be available to help close the funding gap,” an authority news release said last week. “Regional collaboration and the ability to work beyond jurisdictional lines is key to getting people to their destinations faster and spending less time stuck in traffic."
Some projects within TransAction expand beyond Northern Virginia, so they are not eligible to receive NVTA regional revenues.
