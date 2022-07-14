The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority is considering funding 20 projects for its 2022-2027 six-year program update while leaving six candidate projects unfunded, four of which were submitted by Prince William County.
The authority received 26 project submissions worth over $1.2 billion from nine jurisdictions for its annual funding round this year, with NVTA staff recommending full approval for 17 candidate projects and partial approval for three. The recommendations total over $626 million, and the NVTA Board will vote on the program's final approval at its July 14 meeting. As with each round of the NVTA’s six-year program update, funding for the approved projects won’t become available until the last two years, so in this case fiscal 2026 and 2027.
For Prince William County, NVTA staff is recommending the full $53 million requested to extend the four-lane University Boulevard from Devlin to Wellington Road. The county already has additional Virginia Department of Transportation money and federal funding lined up to pay for the project.
“This is the last piece of University Boulevard in the [Comprehensive] Plan, and once this is completed we’ll have a full University Boulevard from Route 29 all the way to Godwin Drive,” County Planning Manager Paolo Belita told InsideNoVa. “It’s a new facility, and there’s a lot going on in that side of the county.”
The recommendation is also to approve the full $25 million requested by the county to widen Old Bridge Road from Colby Drive to Minnieville Road. Staff is also recommending the partial approval of two funding requests: $8 of the $80 million requested to extend Van Buren Road from Route 234 to Cardinal Drive and $3 of the $61.2 million requested for a new interchange at U.S. 1 and Route 123.
At the 1-123 interchange, the county is looking to construct a new four-lane overpass that would carry 123 over U.S. 1 in Woodbridge to replace the regularly-congested, at-grade traffic signal intersection. Belita said the project has some federal funding lined up to begin the preliminary engineering for the interchange and that the county would be submitting for VDOT funding.
“We’re trying to leverage it with other sources of funding,” he told InsideNoVa.
In Manassas, NVTA staff is recommending approval for the full $8.8 million requested to add a third eastbound lane to Liberia Avenue from Route 28 to Euclid Avenue. That was the only project submitted by the city this round.
Of the six candidate projects that go unfunded by staff's recommended plan, four come from Prince William. Among those requests are the county's $96 million project to widen Old Centreville Road from the Fairfax County line to Route 28, $67.5 million for a new interchange at Prince William Parkway and Minnieville Road, $35 million to widen Devlin Road from Linton Hall to University Boulevard and $26.5 million to widen Neabsco Road from Route 1 to Daniel Ludwig Drive.
Belita said the county plans to submit projects that received partial funding for VDOT SMART SCALE funding and will likely re-submit projects in the coming years. Primarily, he said, the chances of any one project are based on how the NVTA scores it and what other jurisdictions submit.
“It’s all relative to what other jurisdictions are submitting. All our projects have some significant needs … and it all depends on what projects are submitted and how much we ask,” Belita said. “We’ll look at other funding opportunities, we’ll circle back to see if we need to look at our estimates again, do some more coordination.”
The NVTA’s approval process is based largely around how projects score on congestion reduction per dollar, which also means that roadway widenings and interchange projects typically have an advantage over projects aimed at improving pedestrian or bicycle facilities, something built into the authority’s legislative mandate.
Of the $626 million recommended this round, over 68% of the funding would go to roadway and intersection projects, and 28% – including $80 million for Arlington County’s western Ballston-MU Metrorail station entrance, $80 million for the Route 1 bus rapid transit line and $10 million for electric buses in Fairfax County – would go to transit-focused projects. Just 4.4% would go toward pedestrian/bike-focused projects.
“Project selection recommendations are not based on a single factor, although congestion reduction relative to cost provides the initial ranking,” NVTA staff wrote in a presentation.
