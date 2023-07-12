The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission’s latest Commuter Choice grant round includes $48 million for transit projects across the region.

Last month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the NVTC’s list of 13 projects aimed at reducing congestion through improved transit service.

The biggest of the 13 items is $10.8 million for the expansion of the Crystal City Virginia Railway Express station, part of a larger effort to increase transit options near the growing National Landing area and Amazon’s HQ2 development.

The two-year Commuter Choice program also includes $10 million for the Richmond Highway Bus Rapid Transit project in Fairfax County. Dubbed “The One,” that line will run frequent bus service with dedicated lanes and nine stations from the Huntington Yellow Line Metro terminus to Fort Belvoir.

“We’re excited about this impactful set of projects and that so many Northern Virginians spoke up about them. The level of support for the projects demonstrates the importance of better transit to our region’s quality of life,” NVTC Chair and Fairfax County Supervisor Dalia Palchik said in a statement.

In Prince William County, OmniRide will receive over $4 million for continued service. The bus operator will receive over $1.6 million for its Route 942 service from Staffordboro to the Pentagon, over $1 million for Route 543 service from Staffordboro to downtown Washington, D.C., and $755,000 for Route 1 local service from Quantico to Woodbridge Station.

This year has brought the highest OmniRide ridership since the pandemic, but the agency is still facing future budget shortfalls as fare revenues lag and expenses rise, primarily due to increasing labor costs. For most of 2023, Omniride’s commuter service has averaged over 4,000 daily riders on weekdays, while local service has averaged over 2,000.

The funding round also includes $1.5 million for the reinstatement of VRE’s Amtrak Step-Up program on the railway’s Fredericksburg Line. Under the program, VRE riders with 10-ride, 7-day or 31-day passes are able to ride Amtrak trains along the route seven days per week at no additional cost.

The Commuter Choice project invests revenue from I-395/95 express lane tolls into regional transportation projects in the hopes of reducing congestion overall by improving transit service.

“Commuter Choice aims to improve the lives of Northern Virginians by supporting the regional economy, increasing mobility options, and reducing congestion and emissions,” NVTC said in a news release.

Elsewhere, the two-year funding round will commit $3.5 million to expand DASH’s electric bus fleet in Alexandria and over $10 million to enhance DASH bus service from Van Dorn Street to the Pentagon and from Mark Center to the new Potomac Yard Metro station, near the forthcoming Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

Last month, the Commonwealth Transportation Board also approved its most recent six-year improvement program, which covers fiscal years 2024 to 2029. Included in the overall $4.98 billion allocation is $1.32 billion for the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority’s Transforming Rail in Virginia project, which will ultimately build a new Long Bridge over the Potomac River for rail service and allow VRE and Amtrak service expansion in Northern Virginia.