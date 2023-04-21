With temperatures forecast to reach the lower 90s today, Northern Virginia is under both a Code Orange air quality alert and an elevated fire risk.
A Code Orange means air pollution may impact sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases.
"The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors," the National Weather Service said.
Elevated fire weather conditions are also expected this afternoon into early evening across the D.C. metro thanks to low humidity, dry conditions and afternoon wind gusts up to 25 mph.
"Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks,” the weather service said. “Also, dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly."
Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.
A strong cold front approaches Saturday, bringing a risk for afternoon and evening thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes, the weather service said.
The highest risk for severe storms is south of the D.C. metro. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s Saturday night after reaching highs near 78 ahead of the cold front.
