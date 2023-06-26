Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected this evening across the D.C. area, with damaging wind gusts and large hail possible.
The National Weather Service has the entire region, including all of Northern Virginia, under a severe thunderstorm watch through 9 p.m.
In addition to the wind and hail, there is also the potential for a brief tornado and flash flooding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.