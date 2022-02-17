The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories for the D.C. area, including all of Northern Virginia, starting late tonight through Friday morning.
A cold front will move through late this evening, bringing rain. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected ahead of the front, starting this afternoon with the strongest winds expected north and west of Interstate 66.
The weather service says the winds will likely blow around unsecured objects and may result in some power outages. Wind advisories are in effect for Prince William, Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties from 10 p.m. tonight through 6 a.m. Friday. The advisory extends through 10 a.m. Friday for Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington counties.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for weather updates.
