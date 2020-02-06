The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the D.C. area, including all of Northern Virginia, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Sustained west winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 mph.
The weather service says winds could bring down tree limbs, resulting in power outages. Gusts may also blow around unsecured objects.
