The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the entire D.C. area beginning at 1 a.m. Sunday for 4 to 8 inches of snow topped with a glaze of ice.
The weather service says snow will move into the Virginia Piedmont around midnight and push toward D.C. just after daybreak Sunday.
Heavy snow is expected through the day with total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches or more, and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch, the weather service said. The heaviest snow will most likely fall after sunrise Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.
Here is the latest forecast for the winter storm expected to arrive late Saturday night and continue into Sunday and Monday. As often is the case, there will be locally high amounts where heavy snow banding occurs. Take a look at the forecast and high end/low end potential here. pic.twitter.com/ceneszwtJg— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 30, 2021
By Sunday evening, precipitation should be much lighter, and may fall largely in the form of freezing drizzle/light freezing rain, with light snow and sleet also possible. Not much additional snow accumulation is expected Sunday night, although there may be a light glaze of ice in many areas, the weather service said in its Saturday forecast discussion.
By Monday, a low pressure system off the coast will bring more precipitation into the area, with a likely transition to snow, though some rain is possible depending on how far warm air works inland.
Snow totals Monday could range from minimum to localized areas of additional moderate or heavy snow. Snow will likely taper off Monday night as the low pulls away to the northeast.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.