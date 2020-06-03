Northern Virginia's unemployment rate hit 10% in April as business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic ricocheted through the economy.
A total of 163,158 Northern Virginia residents were unemployed and looking for work during the month, the Virginia Employment reported Wednesday. That number is based on a survey of households and is different from the number of unemployment claims reported weekly. Over 220,000 regional residents have filed first-time claims for unemployment since the pandemic began in mid-March, but nearly 45% of those have also returned to work.
The unemployment rate for the region in April was up from 2.7% in March and 2.1% in April 2019. The March survey was conducted just before the business shutdowns began. The region's rate was slightly below the state's April unemployment rate of 10.8% and well below the national rate of 14.4%.
Among individual localities in the region, Manassas Park had the highest unemployment rate in April, at 11.6%, followed by Prince William County at 11.3% and the city of Manassas at 10.9%. The lowest rate was in the city of Falls Church, 5.8%, followed by Arlington County at 7%.
Northern Virginia Unemployment by Locality: April 2020
|Locality
|No. Unemployed
|April 2020 Rate
|April 2019 Rate
|Arlington
|10,328
|7.0%
|1.7%
|Alexandria
|9,880
|9.9%
|1.9%
|Culpeper
|2,164
|9.1%
|2.2%
|Fairfax County
|63,856
|10.2%
|2.0%
|Fairfax City
|1,334
|10.1%
|2.0%
|Falls Church
|471
|5.8%
|1.8%
|Fauquier
|3,177
|8.8%
|2.1%
|Leesburg
|2,682
|9.3%
|2.0%
|Loudoun
|21,604
|9.9%
|2.0%
|Manassas
|2,377
|10.9%
|2.2%
|Manassas Park
|1,085
|11.6%
|2.2%
|Prince William
|27,707
|11.3%
|2.2%
|Stafford
|6,990
|9.9%
|2.4%
Falls Church had the lowest rate in the state as well. The highest rate, 20.5%, was recorded in Bath County in western Virginia. Bath's major employer is the Omni Homestead Resort, which has closed during the pandemic.
