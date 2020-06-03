Northern Virginia's unemployment rate hit 10% in April as business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic ricocheted through the economy.

A total of 163,158 Northern Virginia residents were unemployed and looking for work during the month, the Virginia Employment reported Wednesday. That number is based on a survey of households and is different from the number of unemployment claims reported weekly. Over 220,000 regional residents have filed first-time claims for unemployment since the pandemic began in mid-March, but nearly 45% of those have also returned to work.

The unemployment rate for the region in April was up from 2.7% in March and 2.1% in April 2019. The March survey was conducted just before the business shutdowns began. The region's rate was slightly below the state's April unemployment rate of 10.8% and well below the national rate of 14.4%.

Among individual localities in the region, Manassas Park had the highest unemployment rate in April, at 11.6%, followed by Prince William County at 11.3% and the city of Manassas at 10.9%. The lowest rate was in the city of Falls Church, 5.8%, followed by Arlington County at 7%.

Falls Church had the lowest rate in the state as well. The highest rate, 20.5%, was recorded in Bath County in western Virginia. Bath's major employer is the Omni Homestead Resort, which has closed during the pandemic.