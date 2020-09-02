Three times as many Northern Virginia residents were unemployed this July than in July 2019, but the region's unemployment rate continued to fall from its pandemic high in the spring.
The Virginia Employment Commission reported on Wednesday that its surveys found about 122,800 residents in the region reporting they were unemployed and seeking work in July. That was down from about 127,600 in June but up from the 41,700 who were unemployed in July 2019. The region's unemployment rate fell to 7.4% from a revised rate of 7.7% in June. In July 2019, it was only 2.5%.
The Northern Virginia region's unemployment rate peaked at 10% in April and has been dropping slowly since.
Employment during the month actually fell by about 6,000, to 1.52 million, but the civilian labor force fell by a larger number, 11,000, to 1.64 million. In July 2019, employment actually was 1.66 million, exceeding the current labor force number, an indication that many area residents may simply have stopped looking for work.
After several weeks of stagnation in late June and July, new claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents fell dramatically in August, to a low of only 1,950 in the week ending Aug. 22. They peaked at over 44,000 during the week ending April 4.
The number of regional residents continuing to file for unemployment benefits also has fallen in recent weeks and stood at about 71,000 during the week ending Aug. 22.
Highland County in western Virginia had the state's lowest unemployment rate in July, 4.2%. Falls Church City had the third lowest rate, 4.6%. The city of Petersburg, just south of Richmond, had the highest rate, 19.1%.
Unemployment rates by locality
|Locality
|20-Apr
|20-May
|20-Jun
|Jul-20
|Alexandria
|9.9%
|8.4%
|7.9%
|7.8%
|Arlington
|7.0%
|5.9%
|5.8%
|5.7%
|Fairfax City
|10.1%
|8.4%
|7.8%
|7.4%
|Fairfax County
|10.2%
|8.5%
|7.8%
|7.5%
|Falls Church
|5.8%
|4.8%
|4.8%
|4.6%
|Fauquier
|8.7%
|6.9%
|6.2%
|5.7%
|Loudoun
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.5%
|7.0%
|Manassas
|10.9%
|9.5%
|8.8%
|8.6%
|Manassas Park
|11.6%
|10.1%
|9.7%
|9.1%
|Prince William
|11.3%
|9.8%
|8.9%
|8.6%
|Stafford
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.5%
|7.3%
