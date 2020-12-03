Northern Virginia's unemployment rate fell to a pandemic low 4.8% in October, but that was still more than double the rate from a year earlier as 114,000 fewer people were employed in the region.
The region's rate was down from 5.6% in September as the number of unemployed residents looking for work fell from about 91,000 to about 76,000, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday. That was below the state's overall unemployment rate of 5.1% in October. The monthly preliminary unemployment rate is calculated based on surveys of households and businesses and usually adjusted in subsequent months.
Overall, the VEC said that 1.54 million Northern Virginia residents were employed in October, about the same as in September, but down from 1.65 million who said they were employed in October 2019. The overall labor force declined by about 70,000 to 1.62 million, indicating that area residents are leaving the job market.
Among Northern Virginia localities, Falls Church continued to have the lowest unemployment rate in October, 3.2%. Manassas Park again had the highest rate, 5.8%.
Statewide, the lowest unemployment rate was in western Virginia's Highland County, 2.5%. The highest rate was in the city of Petersburg, just south of Richmond, at 13.8%.
Northern Virginia unemployment rates by locality
|Locality
|20-Apr
|20-May
|20-Jun
|20-Jul
|20-Aug
|20-Sep
|Oct-20
|Alexandria
|9.9%
|8.4%
|7.9%
|7.7%
|6.2%
|6.1%
|5.5%
|Arlington
|7.0%
|5.9%
|5.8%
|5.6%
|4.6%
|4.5%
|4.1%
|Fairfax City
|10.1%
|8.4%
|7.8%
|7.3%
|5.6%
|5.3%
|4.4%
|Fairfax County
|10.2%
|8.5%
|7.8%
|7.5%
|6.0%
|5.8%
|5.0%
|Falls Church
|5.8%
|4.8%
|4.8%
|4.5%
|3.5%
|3.7%
|3.2%
|Fauquier
|8.7%
|6.9%
|6.2%
|5.7%
|4.4%
|4.2%
|3.5%
|Loudoun
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.5%
|6.9%
|5.4%
|5.2%
|4.3%
|Manassas
|10.9%
|9.5%
|8.8%
|8.5%
|6.6%
|6.4%
|5.3%
|Manassas Park
|11.6%
|10.1%
|9.7%
|9.0%
|7.1%
|7.0%
|5.8%
|Prince William
|11.3%
|9.8%
|8.9%
|8.5%
|6.7%
|6.5%
|5.5%
|Stafford
|9.9%
|8.1%
|7.5%
|7.3%
|5.7%
|5.5%
|4.6%
(1) comment
Manassas Park highest in unemployment and highest real estate taxes! woohoo! Maybe they can put a sign somewhere in the city boasting this.
