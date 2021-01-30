Northern Virginia vaccination numbers don't include military, federal employees

Over 140,000 Northern Virginia residents have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Virginia Department of Health data, but that does not include federal employees and current and retired military service members who may have received vaccines through the federal government.
The state health department confirmed to InsideNoVa this week that its online vaccine dashboard does not include vaccine doses that have been administered by federal entities, which includes the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker shows that those two entities have already administered over 1.2 million doses of vaccine, although no detail is provided on where they were administered.
The additional availability of doses to Northern Virginia residents affiliated with the federal government or military is significant because Virginia has not been able to obtain as many doses as it has requested, and the state has been criticized for a slow rollout of vaccines, compared to other states. Including vaccines administered by the federal government would likely improve Virginia’s numbers. The federal government's allocation of vaccines is tracked separately from each state's allocation.
The Defense Department’s vaccine guidance, issued in December, indicates that the following groups would be eligible for vaccinations through the department: uniformed service members, active and selected Reserve components, including members of the National Guard; dependents; retirees; civilian employees; and select contract personnel.
In the Washington area, vaccines were initially administered at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., according to the guidance.
In an email to constituents Friday evening, Prince William County Board Chair Ann Wheeler said the Washington DC VA Medical Center also can administer COVID-19 vaccines to veterans. Individuals in phases 1A or 1B (ages 65 and older or with a significant health condition) can call the DC VA COVID-19 Vaccine hotline at 202-745-4342 to check on availability, she said.
It’s not clear exactly how many active-duty military personnel and veterans live in Northern Virginia, but when including federal employees the number rises into the hundreds of thousands. U.S. Census data obtained from the American Community Survey indicate at least 186,000 federal employees live in the region, along with 13,000 active-duty military personnel.
Northern Virginia has about 1.9 million residents in total over the age of 16 and therefore eligible to receive the vaccine. The 141,000 who so far have received at least one dose represents about 7.4% of that population, approximately the same as the statewide percentage.
At one point, Virginia was last among the 50 states in terms of percentage of the vaccines it had been issued actually being administered. However, according to the Bloomberg tracker, it had moved up to 20th place as of Friday evening.
In Northern Virginia, Fairfax County has administered the most doses per 100,000 residents, while the Prince William Health District, which includes Manassas and Manassas Park, has administered the fewest on a per-capita basis.
Northern Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines by Locality
|Locality
|Total Doses Administered
|One dose
|Two doses
|Doses per 100,000 residents
|Fairfax
|87,326
|61,118
|13,104
|7,610
|Loudoun
|28,440
|20,956
|3,742
|6,877
|Prince William
|24,797
|16,939
|3,929
|5,272
|Arlington
|13,418
|9,852
|1,783
|5,665
|Alexandria
|11,358
|9,000
|1,179
|7,124
|TOTALS
|165,339
|117,865
|23,737
In a news briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Danny Avula, who is coordinating the state’s vaccine rollout, said that difference is likely due to the presence of large health systems, such as Inova, in localities such as Fairfax.
“Larger health systems vaccinated at high rates their staff, who tend to live in that county,” he noted, and then they also began vaccinating providers who use those facilities as well as their patients.
The Prince William Health District announced Friday it has been allocated an additional 5,000 vaccines next week and is opening two new vaccine sites: Potomac Middle School on Monday, Feb. 1, and the Kelly Leadership Center on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Vaccinations also are continuing at George Mason University’s Manassas campus. All vaccinations are by appointment only. Over 25,000 Prince William residents have registered for the vaccines so far.
It was not immediately clear what impact this weekend's forecast winter storm would have on vaccination clinics.
Avula said Friday that the federal government’s decision to release additional doses of the vaccine in coming weeks will mean about 18,000 new doses per week for Virginia, on top of the 105,000 to 110,000 the state was already expecting each week.
Despite the increase, he noted, “We need and could handle significantly more vaccine.”
Based on health department data through Saturday, over 500,000 Virginians have now had confirmed cases of COVID-19, with over 140,000 of those in Northern Virginia. Numbers of new cases have stabilized over the past two weeks – albeit at high levels – and hospitalizations for treatment of the virus have declined about 20% since their mid-January peak.
Deaths, however, which are a lagging indicator, remain high, with another 70 reported Saturday statewide, including 10 in Northern Virginia. The state has now had over 6,400 reported deaths, with about a quarter, 1,642, in Northern Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.