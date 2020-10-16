Virginia COVID Case Chart 10.16.20

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Virginia hit levels this week not seen since early August.  

 Virginia Department of Health graphic

Northern Virginia recorded the most new COVID-19 cases over the past week than any week in more than four months, as numbers continue to increase statewide and nationally as well.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 271 new cases in the region on Friday, bringing the total for the past seven days to 1,785. That's the most since the week ending June 12, when the region was coming down from its peak caseload in late May. 

Statewide, 1,183 new cases were reported Friday, wrapping up the state's highest week since the week ending Aug. 7.  The state is now averaging 1,067.9 new cases a day.

The state's seven-day average test positivity rate ticked up again, to 4.8%, but it has now been below the key 5% threshold for three straight weeks.  In the Northern Virginia region, the Fairfax health district recorded a new low average test positivity rate of 3.3%. The health district's rate had been as high as 38.6% in April. 

Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 16, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Health District Peak Low Current Trend
Alexandria 40.1% / April 23 3.4% / Oct. 14 4.0% Stable
Arlington 42.8% / April 20 2.4% / June 26 3.3% Down
Fairfax 38.6% / April 22 3.3% / Oct. 16 3.3% Down
Loudoun 27.9% / April 28 4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3 5.4% Up
Prince William 36.7% / April 18 5.5% / Oct. 14 5.6% Down
Rappahannock 17.2% / May 8 3.5% / July 3 4.8% Up
Statewide 20.6% / April 22 4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13 4.8% Up

The health department reported 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Friday. Northern Virginia added two new net deaths, with additional deaths being reported in Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas, while one death was removed from Fairfax County's total.

Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 16, 2020)

SOURCE: Virginia Department of Health

Locality Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Alexandria 4,086 323 74
Arlington 4,318 518 153
Fairfax 22,460 2,207 599
Fairfax City 146 13 8
Falls Church 75 13 7
Loudoun 7,454 463 129
Manassas 2,006 131 26
Manassas Park 629 57 8
Prince William 13,451 963 216
Totals 54,625 4,688 1,220
OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
County/City Cases Hospitalizations Deaths
Fredericksburg 573 50 5
Spotsylvania 2,306 145 46
Stafford 2,247 168 19
Fauquier 1,026 51 25
Culpeper 1,266 95 18

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

  • Northern Virginia: 271 new cases, 2 new deaths.  

  • Statewide: 1,183 new cases, 20 new deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 20,097 diagnostic test results reported    

Overall Total

  • Northern Virginia: 54,625 cases, 1,220 deaths.

  • Statewide: 164,124 cases, 3,408 deaths

  • Statewide Testing: 2.35 million diagnostic tests (2.53 million when including antibody tests)

  • Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10 

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

  • Hospitalizations: 1,002 (down from 1,009 the previous day)

  • Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8

  • Patients in ICU: 222 (up from 220 the previous day)

  • Patients Discharged: 18,911 total

  • Nursing Home Patients: 622 (up from 614 the previous day) 

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

