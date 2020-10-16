Northern Virginia recorded the most new COVID-19 cases over the past week than any week in more than four months, as numbers continue to increase statewide and nationally as well.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 271 new cases in the region on Friday, bringing the total for the past seven days to 1,785. That's the most since the week ending June 12, when the region was coming down from its peak caseload in late May.
Statewide, 1,183 new cases were reported Friday, wrapping up the state's highest week since the week ending Aug. 7. The state is now averaging 1,067.9 new cases a day.
The state's seven-day average test positivity rate ticked up again, to 4.8%, but it has now been below the key 5% threshold for three straight weeks. In the Northern Virginia region, the Fairfax health district recorded a new low average test positivity rate of 3.3%. The health district's rate had been as high as 38.6% in April.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Oct. 16, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.4% / Oct. 14
|4.0%
|Stable
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|3.3%
|Down
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|3.3%
|Down
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|5.4%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.5% / Oct. 14
|5.6%
|Down
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|4.8%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|4.8%
|Up
The health department reported 20 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Friday. Northern Virginia added two new net deaths, with additional deaths being reported in Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Manassas, while one death was removed from Fairfax County's total.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Oct. 16, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,086
|323
|74
|Arlington
|4,318
|518
|153
|Fairfax
|22,460
|2,207
|599
|Fairfax City
|146
|13
|8
|Falls Church
|75
|13
|7
|Loudoun
|7,454
|463
|129
|Manassas
|2,006
|131
|26
|Manassas Park
|629
|57
|8
|Prince William
|13,451
|963
|216
|Totals
|54,625
|4,688
|1,220
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|573
|50
|5
|Spotsylvania
|2,306
|145
|46
|Stafford
|2,247
|168
|19
|Fauquier
|1,026
|51
|25
|Culpeper
|1,266
|95
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 271 new cases, 2 new deaths.
Statewide: 1,183 new cases, 20 new deaths
Statewide Testing: 20,097 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 54,625 cases, 1,220 deaths.
Statewide: 164,124 cases, 3,408 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.35 million diagnostic tests (2.53 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 10
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,002 (down from 1,009 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 222 (up from 220 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 18,911 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 622 (up from 614 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
