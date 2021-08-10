Watch your step on your next walk around the neighborhood!
Dog ownership has increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but fewer owners are cleaning up after their canine companions, which among other things is contributing to poor water quality across Northern Virginia, according to a report by the Northern Virginia Clean Water Partners.
Over the past year, the partnership, composed of a group of local governments, drinking water and sanitation authorities and businesses, has been focused on reducing the effects of stormwater pollution in Northern Virginia by changing people’s behavior through a public education campaign.
The goal of the campaign was to identify factors contributing to poor water quality in the region and educate residents about actions they could take to reduce pollution – via television and social media advertisements, surveys and participation in local events.
Dog owners were among people the partnership decided to target after an online survey of 500 Northern Virginia residents revealed that dog ownership has increased 14% since the pandemic began. Other people targeted were homeowners with a lawn or garden, home mechanics and members of the public who apply winter salt.
But the percent of respondents reporting that they pick up dog waste on walks decreased by 12%. “This suggests that there is ample opportunity to do outreach to new pet owners about picking up waste,” the report stated.
Each of these groups were targeted because when it rains, dog waste and other pollutants, such as pesticides, detergents, auto fluids, salt and fertilizer, are washed away lawns into storm drains, which end up contaminating streams and rivers across the region.
Now, you might be thinking, “Isn’t the stormwater filtered?”
According to the survey, this is a common misconception shared by many Northern Virginia residents. Of the residents who participated in the survey, nearly half said they either “don’t know where stormwater ends or believes that goes to a wastewater treatment plant.”
“This indicates that there is a need to educate residents that stormwater drains are directly connected to local waterways,” the report stated.
From July 2020 through June 2021, the partnership aired four public service announcements (two in English and two in Spanish) on 44 English-language cable TV stations and four Spanish- language stations a total of 761,756 times. The ads featured messages on the importance of picking up pet waste, along with general household stormwater pollution reduction measures.
The partnership also engaged with audiences on social media platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter, creating hundreds of posts and garnering thousands of followers.
The report concluded that while its 2021 campaign was successful in reaching large portions of the region’s population, the Partnerships needs to continue to broaden its constituency through things such as an e-newsletter, public service announcements for target audiences, and a clean water Facebook group where people can interact with one another.
