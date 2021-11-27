lights_homeoftheinflatables.jpg

Home of the Inflatables in Dale City

In keeping with InsideNoVa tradition, we present our annual list of some of the area’s most popular neighborhood Christmas light displays. Know of one we don’t have listed? Email us at info@insidenova.com; this list will be updated online.

Tyler’s Christmas Wonderland

7308 Castle Road, Manassas

Tyler Family Christmas lights

The Tyler family has been lighting up Manassas for the holidays since 1999, and they’re back again this year with 40,000 lights, give or take, and have switched to LED. Lights will be on starting Saturday through the end of the year at 5:30 p.m.  Find more information on the Facebook page at facebook.com/TylersChristmasWonderland.

Anderson’s North Pole

15615 Bushey Drive, Woodbridge

Anderson's North Pole

Anderson's North Pole in Woodbridge

Teresa Anderson’s family has been decorating their property on Bushey Drive, known seasonally as the North Pole, for more than 20 years, and the display is a favorite among many area residents. The lights will be on this season but the drive-through will be closed as only part of the property will be decorated. Check the family's Facebook page at facebook.com/Andersons-North-Pole-1498165167179709 for updates. 

Home of the Giant Inflatables

13730 Kaywood Drive, Dale City

Linna Rodriguez and family light up their home every year. The display used to be known as the home of the 20-foot Santa, then the “Home of the 20-Foot Trios.” This year, the trio has a new friend, so now the display will be known as the “Home of the 20-Foot Quadrets.” Lights are on and inflatables up until 10 p.m. each night, weather permitting. Check the Facebook page at facebook.com/20fttrios for updates.

Ni Family Lights

2528 Drexel St., Vienna

nifamilylights.jpg

Courtesy Ni Family Lights

The synchronized show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, weather permitting, and will run through the end of the year. The family will be playing a “best of” list the first two weeks, then introduce new music for 2021 starting Dec. 10. See facebook.com/NiFamilyLights/ for more information.

Brittle Family Lights

14311 Fairview Lane, Dale City

The Brittle family at 14311 Fairview Lane in Dale City has been decorating for over 45 years. All of their figures are solid and some are quite old. No inflatables at the Brittle house.

Lights and Music

10117 Banchory Place, Bristow 

Gail and Larry Dismore put on a holiday light display to music. Tune your radio to 96.1 FM and enjoy the show.

And here are a few reader suggestions:

  • 8549 Rothbury Drive in Bristow

  • Emory Falls Court, Bristow

  • Estate Manor Drive, Glenkirk Estates, Gainesville

  • Cavalier Drive at Smoketown Road, Lake Ridge

  • Harbor Drive and Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge

  • 9213 Robin Lynn Court, Manassas

  • Greenleaf Court, Manassas

  • Corner of Jan Street and Matthew Drive, Manassas Park

  • Polk Drive, Manassas Park

  • Flemming Drive, South Riding

Bawahaha
Harry Morant

Please remember, if you plan on viewing light displays down county, you will need bullet-proof glass car windows! Happy Holidays!

