There's an elaborate lights show at the Andruzzi family home at 7435 Pensacola Place, Gainesville.

 Andruzzi family

In keeping with InsideNoVa tradition, we present our annual list of some of the area’s most popular neighborhood Christmas light displays.

This holiday season, we have to bid farewell to one longtime, favorite local display – Anderson’s North Pole in Woodbridge.

After more than 20 years of transforming their property off Cardinal Drive into a winter wonderland that drew more than 5,000 people each season, the Anderson family has decided to hang up the lights this year and retire.

But never fear, there are still plenty of family displays across Northern Virginia. Some are set to music, some are collecting for food banks and some might have the biggest inflatables you’ve ever seen. Grab a thermos of hot chocolate and hit the road!

Singing Christmas trees, 3551 Karoly Place, Woodbridge

 

Singing Christmas Trees_3.jpg

The Christmas trees sing at 3551 Karoly Place in  Woodbridge.

Tune your car radio to 89.5 FM out front and listen to the Page family’s singing Christmas trees. The light display is choreographed to holiday tunes the whole family will love. The show runs nightly 5:30-10 p.m. through Dec. 31.

The Andruzzi family display, 7435 Pensacola Place, Gainesville

The Andruzzi family’s Christmas lights display, a tradition since they moved to the area in 2012, continues this year with thousands of lights ringing in the season.

Tylers’ Christmas Wonderland, 7308 Castle Road, Manassas

We're back with a few tweaks, more lights, and a return of an old friend. 7308 Castle Rd Manassas VA 20109.jpg

Tyler's Christmas Wonderland on Castle Road in Manassas has been a family tradition since 1999.

The Tyler family has been lighting up Manassas for the holidays since 1999, and they’re back again this year with 40,000 lights, give or take. Lights will be on Sundays through Thursdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5:30-10:30 p.m. Find more at facebook.com/TylersChristmasWonderland.

Home of the Giant Inflatables, 13730 Kaywood Drive, Dale City

20201203_212520.jpg

Giant inflatables greets guests at 13730 Kaywood Drive in Dale City. Courtesy photo

Linna Rodriguez and family light up their Dale City home every year. The display used to be known as the home of the 20-foot Santa, then the “Home of the 20-Foot Trios.” This year, the trio has a new friend, so now the display will be known as the “Home of the 20-Foot Quadrets.” Lights are on and inflatables up until 10 p.m. each night, weather permitting. Check the Facebook page at facebook.com/20fttrios for updates.

Lights and music, 10117 Banchory Place, Bristow

Gail and Larry Dismore put on a holiday light display to music. Tune your radio to 96.1 FM and enjoy the show.

Edwards family display, Partridge Run Way, Bristow

lights kingsbrooke.jpg

The Edwards' family display is back in Bristow's Kingsbrooke community. 

On Partridge Run Way in the Kingsbrooke community off Linton Hall Road, the Edwards family continues its annual brightly lit home and yard full of inflatables.

Lights and charity, Case family, Bristow

FB_IMG_1670070811832 (2).jpg

The Case family in Bristow is collecting for local food banks during this year's holiday light display.

The Case family has a sparkling show on display at the corner of General Kirkland Drive and Clarks Mountain Road in Bristow. Bring a nonperishable food item for the local food bank.

Lights and charity, 42460 Flemming Drive, Chantilly

42460 FLEMMING DR Chantilly.jpg

Bring donations for the local food bank when you visit the lights show on Flemming Drive in Chantilly.

The Rico family continues their annual lights show and food drive for Dulles South Food Pantry. This year, the family is hoping to top the 2,400 pounds of food collected last year.

Ni Family Lights, 2528 Drexel St., Vienna

nifamilylights.jpg

Courtesy Ni Family Lights

The Ni Family's lights-to-music show runs from 5-9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, regardless of the weather, ending on 12/31. Tune to 90.3 FM to hear the music. Speakers are out front for those who wish to park nearby and walk over. See facebook.com/NiFamilyLights/ for more information.

And here are a few more – though unvetted – reader suggestions:

  • Evansdale Road, Dale City

  • 7718 Yalta Way Gainesville

  • Cavalier Drive at Smoketown Road, Lake Ridge

  • Harbor Drive and Old Bridge Road, Lake Ridge

  • Braemar Inverness Village West, Dragoon Guards Court, Bristow

  • Cabbel Drive, Manassas Park

  • 11228 Meadfield Drive, Bealeton

  • 7405 Riley Road, Warrenton

  • 3815 Hillcrest Lane, Annandale

  • Blue Cooper Way, Brambleton

