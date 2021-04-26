Northern Virginia has passed a landmark in its fight against COVID-19 as the average number of daily cases and hospitalizations are both below the levels they were exactly one year ago.

And statewide, a significant decline over the past two weeks has dropped case numbers to their lowest levels since late October.

The Virginia Department of Health reported only 191 new cases of coronavirus in Northern Virginia on Monday, following just 250 on Saturday and 210 on Sunday. Monday's number was the fewest in a single day since Oct. 19, and the region's seven-day average of new cases, now 278.9, is at its lowest level since Oct. 30.

In addition, the region is now averaging fewer cases than a year ago. On April 26, 2020, the region's seven-day average stood at 332 cases as the virus was nearing its first peak in the region. That day, 657 patients were being treated at Northern Virginia hospitals for COVID-19, while this year, that number is 194, its lowest level since Oct. 5.

Statewide, the health department reported 719 new cases on Monday, also the fewest since Oct. 19. The state's seven-day average fell to 1,116.9, the lowest level since Oct. 27. The average is down almost 27% in the past two weeks.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of the virus have also fallen to their lowest level in over a month, with 974 patients being treated as of Monday morning, according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association. In January there were over 3,200 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals, with nearly 600 in ICUs.

The health department has reported 40 new deaths statewide related to COVID-19 over the past three days. Of those, two were in Northern Virginia -- one apiece in Arlington and Fairfax counties.

As cases have fallen over the past two weeks, so has the percentage of positive diagnostic test results, both statewide and in the region. The Fairfax health district's average positivity rate has now fallen below 5%, a level at which experts believe the spread of the virus is under control.

The state health department also released a new dashboard Friday that tracks variants of COVID-19 detected in the state through advanced testing. The information shows than 965 cases involving variants have been identified to date, with 240 of them in Northern Virginia. The most common variant detected so far is B.1.1.7, first seen in the United Kingdom, with 789 cases statewide and 210 in Northern Virginia.

All the variants are considered to be more contagious, and some may results in more serious cases. To date, the variants have resulted in 50 hospitalizations and five deaths. The state only conducts advanced testing on a percentage of positive lab samples, so the actual number of variants may be much higher.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard shows that 28.7% of the state's 8.6 million residents are fully vaccinated, and a total of about 3.66 million Virginians, or nearly 43%, have received at least one dose. The percentage of adults who have received at least one dose is higher as vaccines have not been approved for anyone under age 16.

In addition, the health department reports that another 318,000 doses of vaccines have been administered in Virginia by the federal government. These numbers include doses administered by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the Department of Defense.

The state is currently averaging about 74,000 doses of vaccines per day. That number has remained relatively stable since late March, although it is down slightly the past couple of weeks, in part due to the hold on administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which was lifted late Friday.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Monday)

Northern Virginia: 191 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 719 new cases, 15 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 10,104 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 179,915 cases, 2,292 deaths

Statewide: 654,929 cases, 10,706 deaths

Statewide Testing: 6.96 million PCR diagnostic tests (9.12 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 58 (including 11 in Fairfax, eight in Prince William, two in Loudoun and one in Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 974 (down from 1,002 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 251 (down from 256 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 54,266

Nursing Home Patients: 100 as of Friday (no report Saturday through Monday)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.