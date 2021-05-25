Northern Virginia's first Cook Out restaurant is coming to Manassas Park.
The popular North Carolina-based fast food chain plans to open at the site of the old Roy Rogers at 8502 Centreville Road, according to the Washington Business Journal.
Cook Out, known for its burgers, hot dogs, chicken and shakes, filed plans with the city for the more than 3,700-square-foot building, the WBJ reports.
Cook Out did not return an email for comment. When they might open in Manassas Park remains a mystery, but Cook Out posted an ad for a crew trainer/manager on Indeed.com under "urgently hiring." The job pays $45,000 to $75,000 per year, according the listing.
The closest Cook Out to the D.C. area currently is in Fredericksburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.