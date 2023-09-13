The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce presented a new award to an entrepreneur who has aided the veteran community during its eighth annual Distinguished Service Awards event at the Army Navy Country Club in Arlington on Tuesday.
Karen Lowe, Northrop Grumman’s corporate director of Army customer relations, was presented with the Veteran Advocate of the Year Award, the first of its kind. The award honors an individual who is known for helping veterans and their families but is not a veteran themselves.
Lowe is the executive vice president of the George Washington Chapter AUSA and has supported a number of initiatives to help veterans.
“For more than 29 years, few people have displayed a greater dedication to the goals of the Association of the United States Army than Karen Lowe,” said Nicole Islinger of Philsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, who presented Lowe with the award.
Lowe said she was honored to receive the award.
“My four-plus decades of working in the defense industry to provide cutting-edge technologies and capabilities to our warfighters have been yet another source of great pride, focus and dedication,” she added. “Serving as a champion for soldiers and your families is a major part of my life and will remain so forever.”
Also during the event, James Schenck, president and CEO of PedFed Credit Union, received a Lifetime Achievement Award for his military service and regional leadership, as well as for his continued service to others and influence on the veteran business community in Northern Virginia.
Schenck graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and Harvard Business School. He served in the Army for 13 years, flying Black Hawk helicopters and training other Army aviators. Schenck received the Legion of Merit for his contribution to the Army during his assignment to the Pentagon.
“My military service invigorated my love of country and my appreciation and admiration from all the men and women who raised our hand to volunteer and serve from all backgrounds,” Schenck said. “My time in the private sector at the PenFed Foundation, coupled with my past influencers and life experiences, has allowed me to pursue my life’s passion to help others.”
Several additional awards for veteran-owned businesses, employees and service organizations across the region were presented.
ThunderCat Technologies, a service-disabled and veteran-owned small business that delivers technology services to government organizations, received the Established Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award. Other nominees were D&G Support Services, Government Tactical Solutions, HigherEchelon, Intelligent Waves, KIHOMAC, MicroHealth and Obsidian Solutions Group.
Forge Group LLC, a service-disabled and veteran and women-owned small business, received the Maturing Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award. The other nominees were IronArch Technology and Sanford Federal.
Phalanx, a data loss prevention technology startup, received the Emerging Veteran Owned Business of the Year Award. The other nominees were OneZero Solutions and ZeroMils.
The Veteran Employee of the Year Awards were presented to Danielle Applegate of IT Concepts and Tom Downs of Booz Allen Hamilton. The other finalist was Scott DeWitt of Forge Group.
The National Veteran Small Business Coalition Education Foundation was recognized as the Veteran Service Organization of the Year with an annual budget under $1 million. The other nominees were George Washington Chapter AUSA, Navy Safe Harbor Foundation, Resolve Solutions and Riverside Research.
The Veteran Service Organization of the Year with an annual budget over $1 million was Hope for the Warriors. The other nominees were Children of Fallen Patriots, Easterseals DC MD VA and Volunteers of America.
