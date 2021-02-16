If you pre-registered for the COVID-19 vaccine through your local health district and your name isn't in the statewide portal today, just wait.
The Virginia Department of Health today launched the new, centralized website allowing pre-registration for the vaccine. Data migration is continuing throughout the week and it may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system, health officials said in a news release.
Everyone who has previously registered is still on the list, and their status will not be affected, the health department said.
Health officials call the new website a "one-stop-shop" allowing residents to pre-register online, check that they are pre-registered, and access additional information on Virginia’s vaccination roll-out.
The Virginia Department of Health expected millions of unique visits to the site on Tuesday, and IT teams will be addressing back-end components as needed throughout the day. Anyone who cannot get through immediately should try again.
InsideNoVa readers reported a mixed bag with the new site. Some were able to quickly register, others had to try several times, some never made it.
"Yep! I was able to do it at 6:30 this morning," Patricia O'H Esquivel wrote on our Facebook page. "I was calling up the website to have ready for 8 and noticed that I could click on the button to register. So I did! Passed on the information to family, co-workers and friends to try to beat the 8am rush…"
"Husband was previously registered but did not show up, had to register again, loses his place in line. Trying to check my elderly moms status, website unavailable," wrote Kim Akre Carter.
For those uncomfortable or unable to pre-register online, the Virginia Department of Health will also launch an accompanying hotline number on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Gov. Northam will provide additional information about this hotline, in addition to the new online tools, at a press conference Wednesday news conference, the department of health said.
Due to technological limits with CVS Pharmacy’s national appointment system, Virginians must continue to register for CVS appointments through the CVS Pharmacy website. The Fairfax Health Department has opted to maintain their local registration form as one of the few health districts not part of the Virginia state health system. Virginians eligible for vaccination based on living or working in Fairfax County should pre-register for vaccinations on the Fairfax County Health Department website.
Virginia has vaccinated over 12% of the population with at least one dose, the release said. But demand for the COVID-19 vaccine currently far outstrips supply, and it is expected to take several months to reach all who want to be vaccinated.
Virginia is still prioritizing people who qualify for Phase 1B: people age 65 and older; frontline essential workers; those living and working in homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and migrant labor camps; and individuals with high-risk medical conditions.
Even the largest county in Virginia said no thanks to Ralph and they are the Democratic stronghold. Prince William is doing a abysmal job. PWC supervisors are ineffective at anything other than virtue signaling and destroying wildlife habitats.
