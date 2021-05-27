Jocelyn King and Brianne Hout have opened a new franchise location of Nothing Bundt Cakes on Atlas Walk Way in Gainesville.
The bakery celebrated its grand opening last weekend with an event benefiting the Sweet Julia Grace Foundation.
The store is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is the 10th location for the franchise in Virginia and the first in Gainesville. The bakery bakes its cakes in-house in 40 designs and 10 flavors.
Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes was founded in Las Vegas in 1997. It now has more than 380 franchised and corporate bakeries in over 40 states and Canada
King, who says she is a retired school teacher, raised four children and said she is ready to write a new chapter centered around her love of baked goods. “I love the small-town feel of this bustling area and am excited that the stars aligned to bring my love for my Northern Virginia community and cake together.”
Hout, who also has four children, has lived all over the country with her husband and is happy to be back in Northern Virginia because she was born at Fort Belvoir.
“I have a special connection to Nothing Bundt Cakes as my husband treated me to one when we were struggling to finish our university educations while providing for two babies at the time,” she said. “Now, we get to share these delicious cakes and amazing experience with others and we could not be happier.”
