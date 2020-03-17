Northern Virginia Community College has closed its Manassas Campus, effective 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, until further notice following the determination that an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had no contact with students.
The Manassas campus will undergo a deep cleaning in accordance with CDC guidelines and is closed until further notice. Remote learning for students was already scheduled to begin March 18. At this time, the Manassas Campus is the only Northern Virginia Community College campus that is closed.
The safety and well-being of NOVA’s students, faculty, staff, and the wider campus community are the college’s greatest concern, and NOVA is monitoring the situation and is prepared to take further action as needed.
For further questions about this campus closure, please contact Vice President of Workforce Development, Steve Partridge at spartridge@nvcc.edu.
Virginia now has 67 cases of coronavirus, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday. One of the new cases is the first in a long-term care facility, health officials said. New cases in Northern Virginia include four in Arlington County, two in Fairfax County and one in Prince William County.
In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 13 in Arlington, 12 in Fairfax, five in Loudoun, four in Prince William County (including one on Marine Corps Base Quantico), two in Alexandria and one each in Spotsylvania and Stafford.
