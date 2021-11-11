Northern Virginia Community College’s Annandale campus has received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund new programs aimed at providing Asian and Native American Pacific Islander students with more academic and cultural resources.
Programs the college plans to launch include an intercultural learning center on campus and teacher training.
The grant is funded through the department’s Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions program. Northern Virginia Community College was one of 14 higher education institutions that enroll a significant percentage of students from minority groups to receive the grant, and the funds must be spent over a five-year period.
The purpose of the grant is to enable institutions to “improve and expand their capacity to serve Asian Americans and Native American Pacific Islanders and low-income individuals,” according to the Department of Education.
The project manager of the grant, Dr. Nathan Carter, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the community college, told Inside NoVa the college plans to use funds from the grant, dubbed APPEAL (Asian Pacific Pedagogy for Equity, Achievement, and Learning), to create an intercultural learning center, establish a peer-mentorship program and provide “culturally responsive” training for faculty.
"This grant will enable NOVA to do more for our AANAPI students as our country continues to address the impact of COVID-19 and confront ongoing biases that impact AANAPI communities,” he said.
Annandale is the college’s second-largest campus – after Manassas – with a little over 12,000 students. The campus also has the highest concentration of Asian American students, making up 23% of the total student population.
Many of those students, Carter said, could be new residents of the United States or they may be the first in their family to attend college or both. At the same time, Carter said many AANAPI students have also faced discrimination personally or witnessed it happening against their community.
The college hopes that the programs targeting AANAPI and other low-income students will help the institution meet its students’ emotional, academic and cultural needs – facilitating their academic success.
The college’s top priority is to establish an “AANAPI Intercultural Learning Center” for tutoring, mentorship, community building, and other student support services.
“There will be opportunities to partner with local community organizations and create co-curricular education programs that help connect the students that come to NOVA – who are new first time college students – to other students that have had success, as well as a variety of different cultural resources,” Carter said.
When Carter took over the role of chief diversity officer in December 2020, he conducted listening sessions during which students told him they were interested in having access to a multi-purpose space where they could study, do research and feel comfortable.
Carter said the hope for the center is that, among other things, it will create opportunities for students to partner with faculty and research issues such as COVID-19 that affect the AANAPI community and form mentorships in the process.
“That’s a high-impact practice, in which students see the things that they’re learning in a research methods class are applicable to things that are very close to them in their community,” Carter said. “[The center] gives them the ability to drive that process and work with a faculty member that's also interested in that research area.”
Carter said the college plans to locate the center on the second floor of Founder’s Hall next to the provost’s office. Founder’s Hall is in the middle of the Annandale Campus and also houses the library. The center should open in the spring.
The college also plans to bring in national experts to teach faculty about “culturally responsive pedagogy.” This means that experts would help teachers understand cultural nuances that may cause a relationship with students to break down.
“It’s incredibly important that our faculty… let students know, particularly AANAPISI students, and other underserved students, that [NOVA] is a place where [the student’s] lived experience is connected to the decisions that [teacher’s] make in the classroom,” Carter said.
He added that the goal is to begin that training in the spring semester.
To complement the intercultural center and teacher training programs, Carter said the college is also hoping to create a peer-mentorship program on the Annandale campus that would “connect students to one another.”
“The research tells us that students who are new to college but see themselves as being different than the traditional college students… benefit from connecting with peer mentors,” he said.
Carter said he hopes that facilitating more relationships between students who share the same lived experience will allow those students to have important conversations, learn from one another, and aid in the pursuit of their academic endeavors.
Carter said the college hopes to launch the peer-mentorship program by spring 2022 semester, but it’s more likely that the program won’t be ready until the fall.
If the program is successful, Carter said, the college might try to replicate it at its other campuses.
“We really need to show action: that we care about those members of our community; that we're going to use the resources we have to try to help and to continue to educate and to support,” Carter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.