The Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative Board of Directors has tapped a new president and CEO.
David E. Schleicher, who was formerly the organization’s chief operating officer, took over the top post April 2. Schleicher has more than 40 years of experience in electric utilities, according to a news release.
"The board is confident Dave will provide the vision, expertise and leadership to successfully guide NOVEC through the issues facing the electric industry, while building upon the cooperative's long history of service reliability, financial soundness, and customer satisfaction," Wade C. House, chairman of the NOVEC Board of Directors, said in a prepared statement.
In previous positions at NOVEC, Schleicher was responsible for system planning, distribution design, substation design and maintenance, as well as fiber optic network and corporate administration functions, including purchasing, warehousing, facilities management and transportation.
Schleicher holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and an MBA in operations management from the University of Scranton. He is a registered professional engineer in Virginia and Pennsylvania.
