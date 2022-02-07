Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative president and CEO Stan C. Feuerberg will retire effective April 1.
NOVEC's board of directors has also named David E. Schleicher as chief operating officer. Schleicher will become NOVEC's president and CEO upon Feuerberg's retirement.
Feuerberg has served as president and CEO since joining NOVEC in January 1992. During his tenure, the electric cooperative grew from approximately 72,000 metered customers at year-end 1991 to more than 177,000 at year-end 2021, the utility said in a news release.
In 1991, the co-op sold 1.6 billion kilowatt hours, with sales increasing to 7.4 billion kWh at year-end 2021. NOVEC's peak system load also increased from 389 megawatts to 1,431 MW. Over the past 30 years, NOVEC's operating revenue increased from $121 million to $665 million. The value of the cooperative's assets grew from nearly $270 million to $1.1 billion, placing NOVEC among an elite group of electric cooperatives, the release said.
Additionally, NOVEC's base electric rates did not increase during Feuerberg's three decades at the helm. Rather, he oversaw a 2011 rate decrease that reduced residential rates by 4.5%.
Feuerberg also oversaw several significant achievements:
1995: Construction began on NOVEC's proprietary fiber-optic network that now extends 335 miles.
2000: For-profit subsidiaries NOVEC Solutions and NOVEC Energy Solutions were founded to offer additional services to customers.
2009: The cooperative separated from its wholesale power supplier. NOVEC's newly created Power Supply Division began purchasing power on the open market.
2012: NOVEC ranked first in the nation in the J.D. Power Electric Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study.
2013: A 49.9 megawatt biomass electric generating facility in Halifax County, VA, began generating renewable energy from waste wood.
2016: NOVEC patented the NS ONE-net dense wave division multiplexer that allows data to travel in both directions on a single fiber-optic strand, instead of two.
2020: For 23 consecutive years, NOVEC earned the distinction of being the most reliable electric utility in the Washington D.C., metropolitan area, as measured by an industry standard.
Prior to joining NOVEC, Feuerberg was chief operating officer of Vermont Electric Power Company (VELCO) and general counsel of the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) in the U.S. Department of Energy. Feuerberg has been active in a number of community organizations, in particular, Easter Seals UCP Virginia.
Feuerberg and his wife, Robyn, are the parents of Danielle Arthur and Amy Feuerberg, and grandparents of Norah Arthur.
"NOVEC is the successful co-op it is today, in large part, because of Stan's insight and leadership. We wish him all the best in his retirement," NOVEC's Board of Directors Chairman Wade House said in the release.
Incoming CEO David Schleicher joined NOVEC in 2017 as vice president of administration, substations and telecommunications. Previously, he held positions at EnergyUnited EMC in North Carolina and PPL Electric Utilities in Pennsylvania. Schleicher holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University and an master of business administration in operations management from the University of Scranton. Schleicher is a registered professional engineer.
NOVEC, headquartered in Manassas, is a not-for-profit corporation that provides electricity to more than 177,000 metered customers in Fairfax, Fauquier, Loudoun, Prince William, Stafford, and Clarke counties, the City of Manassas Park, and the Town of Clifton. The utility is one of the largest electric cooperatives in the United States.
