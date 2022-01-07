Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative has restored power to almost all of the 19,000 customers who lost power during two snowstorms this week, with just nine outages remaining Friday afternoon.
NOVEC estimates it will restore service to all by the end of the day.
Most of the remaining outages were in Prince William and Stafford counties, where more than a foot of snow fell on Jan. 3. The storm shut down Interstate 95 for 36 hours and made many other highways and secondary roads difficult to access.
"Several of the remaining outages had multiple poles broken and were in areas difficult to access," said Dan Swingle, NOVEC vice president of system operations. "Nevertheless, we expect to have service restored in all locations by tonight."
Dominion Energy on Friday reported 6,700 customers still without power, with almost 4,700 of those in Stafford County. At the height of the storm, more than 154,000 Northern Virginia customers were without power. The utility did not give a restoration time for the remaining outages.
