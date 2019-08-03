With six minutes to spare in the Virginia Department of Transportation's Aug. 2 deadline, northbound U.S. 29 near the Fauquier-Prince William line reopened to traffic Friday night after a nearly month-long shutdown.
The project regraded the northbound lanes and removed two hills that have contributed to significant crashes on the busy stretch of highway just south of the Prince William County line.
Chemung Contracting Corp., of Mitchells, is constructing the improvements under a $3,544,568.45 design-build contract. Chemung is partnering with Volkert Inc., of Springfield, which is providing design services for the project.
The Route 29 northbound approach to the Route 215 intersection ranked as the number one safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District with the highest potential for safety improvement. In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that section of the highway.
"Thank you to the [Fauquier Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police] for manning the detours," VDOT said on Twitter at 11:54 p.m. Friday as the road reopened. "AND thank you to the residents, the nearby businesses and the motorists who use Rt. 29 every day who were inconvenienced during the closure. We're grateful for your patience during this project."
Expect nightly lane closures from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. through late August for final project tasks.
