The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate Tuesday's Metro derailment in Arlington that left one rider injured and dozens more stranded.
The 7000-series train partially derailed in a tunnel between the Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations about 5 p.m. while en route to the Franconia-Springfield station.
Arlington County fire crews evacuated the train, with one passenger taken to the hospital in stable condition, the Arlington Fire Department said.
Mayra Rivera from Prince George’s County, Md., was on the train when she saw smoke.
“It wasn’t a lot of smoke. It was just a little bit of smoke. They were trying to get it running, but it just kept stopping,” she told WTOP Radio.
Rivera said she heard that the train was malfunctioning, and people were transferred to the car that she was sitting, the station reported.
Rivera said passengers were escorted in groups of 25 to walk about a quarter-mile from where the train was stuck to Arlington National Cemetery.
Metro says there will be no rail service Wednesday between the Rosslyn and Pentagon Metro station along the Blue Line as the investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.