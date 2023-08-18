A nurse practicioner at a Dumfries weight loss spa has been charged with sexually assaulting a patient.
On Aug. 10, the victim, a 47-year-old woman, reported the assault by her nurse practioner at Serenite Medical & Spa on Fettler Park Drive. The victim left the business afterward and contacted police.
On Thursday, police charged Mohammed Saidu Nabie, 61, of Jackson Fields Court in Centreville, with aggravated sexual battery, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
He was held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.
