The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado touched down, this one in Centreville, during last week's strong storms.
Surveys of localized damage from the evening of March 31 showed a brief tornado occurred near the end of Batavia Drive behind Cub Run Elementary School, the NWS said in a public information statement Monday evening.
The tornado touched down at 8:21 p.m. with 85 mph winds and traveled about 80 yards with a maximum width of 30 yards.
Multiple softwood pine trees surrounding the end of Batavia Drive were impacted or damaged, with several snapped and others uprooted.
No damage to nearby homes or other structures was evident during the survey, the NWS said. The tornado was on the ground for under a minute, touching down immediately east of Cub Run Elementary School and transiting from west to east toward the cul-de-sac at the end of Batavia Drive.
The cul-de-sac was formerly surrounded by about two dozen trees. The seven trees on the south side of the cul-de-sac were undamaged, while most of the remainder were either uprooted, snapped at the base, or snapped 10-15 feet in the air, the NWS said.
"One of the tree tops was turned in mid-air and landed opposite to its expected orientation had this been straight-line winds, indicative of a very brief tornado touchdown," the report said.
The tornado lifted as it moved east of the cul-de-sac.
Another small tornado touched down in Tysons on Thursday night, damaging two gas stations.
