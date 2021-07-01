The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado caused extensive wind damage Thursday night in Arlington, D.C. and Prince George's County, Md.
Two tornado warnings were issued in for Virginia, D.C. and Maryland around 9 p.m., with trees, wires and poles down in Arlington and around the National Mall in D.C.
WTOP.com reported a large tree fell down on a house on the 4300 block of 16th Street North, trapping a person inside. Arlington Fire & EMS said that the person was rescued from the home and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
The National Weather Service said surveys of the damage will be conducted tonight to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.
Likely tornado damage in Arlington, Virginia near Washington-Liberty HS @capitalweather @breakingweather @MatthewCappucci @dougkammerer pic.twitter.com/A4kPa1uyuL— Zach Rosenthal (@z_rosenthal) July 2, 2021
The damaging storm was the second round violent weather across Northern Virginia on Thursday. Earlier in the afternoon, a strong line of storms moved through the area, ripping a metal roof off a building in Lovettsville and toppling dozens of trees and limbs in the Ashburn area.
Dominion Energy was reporting more than 23,000 customers in Virginia without power late Thursday, with most of those in Arlington and Fairfax counties.
