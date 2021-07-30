It probably wasn't a tornado.
The National Weather Service on Friday surveyed damage in southern Stafford and Fredericksburg after a violent thunderstorm toppled trees across a ramp off Interstate 95 and caused severe damage nearby. A tornado warning was issued just as the storm hit Thursday evening around 5:20 p.m.
The NWS determined the damage wasn't caused by a tornado but rather straight line winds of 90 mph, the same strength as a Category 1 hurricane.
"NWS staff surveyed significant storm damage in Fredericksburg VA with 90 mph peak winds, as well as damage near Columbia MD that was confirmed as a brief EF-0 tornado with 70 mph peak winds," the weather service said Friday evening.
Tree damage was first reported around Stony Hill Road and Legacy Lane in Hartwood, with the most concentrated damage around Truslow Road, the weather service said.
Along Truslow Road, it’s estimated that 50 to 100 trees were snapped, uprooted and damaged. Trees fell on several houses in the area of Truslow Road and Melvin Drive, as well as surrounding streets, the weather service said.
“The tree damage was facing from north-northwest to south-southeast, indicating that winds were moving in a straight line instead of rotating. The maximum wind gusts in the hardest hit areas were likely around 90 mph,” the weather service said.
Isolated tree damage continued southeast in the vicinity of Route 17 toward the Rappahannock River, where two more houses had trees fall on them.
In all, Stafford emergency management believes a total of 11 homes were damaged.
But the weather service hasn’t completely ruled out a tornado.
“We continue to collect information from this area, including drone footage still being collected by the county. Additional evidence from within this large path of damage may yet find evidence of tornadic activity as well,” their report said.
