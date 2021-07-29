The National Weather Service will send a survey team to Stafford to assess whether a tornado spun across Interstate 95 near Falmouth Thursday at the height of evening rush hour.
A team will head down to Fredericksburg on Friday, the NWS told InsideNoVa tonight.
The weather service issued a tornado warning for southern Stafford near the Rappahannock River at 5:23 p.m.
During that time, a tree toppled onto the ramp from southbound Interstate 95 to Route 17 just north of Fredericksburg, snarling traffic. There were reports of trees down along Truslow and Holly Corner roads nearby, as well as five to 10 trees down on U.S. 1 just before the Falmouth bridge.
Dominion Energy reported more than 7,200 Northern Virginia customers without power as of 10:45 p.m., with more than 6,600 of them in Stafford County.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
