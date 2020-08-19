Sarah Naidich, a rising junior at Oakton High School in Fairfax County, is the winner of this year's Doodle for Google art contest for the state of Virginia.
Her doodle, "Reservoir," was chosen from among thousands of entries submitted in Google's contest to shine a light on student art. Young artists across the U.S. created Doodles of what they hope for when they grow up.
"Because I'm passionate about art, I love making cards for my relatives and friends," Sarah said. "I drew a pipeline feeding water in to a reservoir to display how any act of kindness whether it's towards ourselves, each other, or the world is necessary for the world to thrive and retain its beauty."
Now her drawing is up against other student art across the nation, and you can cast your vote for the hometown girl through June 7 here. The vote determines five national finalists in each age group, from kindergarten through 12th grade.
In addition to their doodle going up on the Google homepage for a day, the national winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for their school.
The winner is chosen through online voting. Go to https://doodles.google.com/intl/en_us/d4g/vote/ and clicking "Grades 10-12," and then clicking on "Virginia."
