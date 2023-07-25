Tafari Campbell, the former White House chef who drowned paddleboarding Sunday near Barack Obama's Martha's Vineyard home, lived in Dumfries and helped run a successful catering company with his wife.
The 45-year-old had been working as a personal chef for Barack and Michelle Obama since the couple left the White House in 2016. He was visiting the Obama's home in Martha's Vineyard when he was seen struggling in the water while paddleboarding, the New York Times reported. His body was later found by police divers.
“Tafari was a beloved part of our family," the Obamas said in a statement. "When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together.
"In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."
When Barack Obama's presidency ended, the couple asked Campbell to stay with them.
"He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone," the statement said.
Campbell leaves behind his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin. The boys ages weren't immediately available Tuesday, but both attended Potomac High School.
Campbell first worked for President George W. Bush as a White House sous chef and was one of four chefs asked to stay on when Barack and Michelle Obama moved in, according to a 2009 story in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
In a statement on her Sweet Sage Catering social media pages, Sherise Campbell asked for prayers.
"My heart is broken. My life and our family’s life is forever changed. Please pray for me and our families as I deal with the loss of my husband," she wrote.
